Market improves at Moreton

John Price consigned weaner steers with the tops making 639.2c to return $1896. Trade feeder steers from Lynshell Pty Ltd sold to 565.2c to come back at $2082. Taylor Schofield Grazing sold backgrounder steers for 577.2c to make $1962. Pens of pasture steers from Merv and Marlene Krause sold for $2654 and 439.2c.

