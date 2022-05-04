Queensland Country Life
Heavy feeder steers make $2395 at Moreton

May 4 2022 - 10:00pm
Market improves at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 401 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.

