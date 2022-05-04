Market improves at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 401 head of cattle at Moreton on Tuesday.
The export market improved this week on the back of a drop in the Australian dollar.
Grass-fed bullocks and cows were keenly sought after. A quality line of feed steers sold to an improved market. Quality lines of weaners and yearling showed signs of improvement.
Vealer heifers from Tom Yore sold to 531.2c to come back at $1198. David Swygart consigned a line of yearling heifers with pens making 507.2c to return $1350. Lodge Management sold yearling steers for 634.2c to realise $1975 and the heavy feeder portion to 534.2c to return $2395.
John Price consigned weaner steers with the tops making 639.2c to return $1896. Trade feeder steers from Lynshell Pty Ltd sold to 565.2c to come back at $2082. Taylor Schofield Grazing sold backgrounder steers for 577.2c to make $1962. Pens of pasture steers from Merv and Marlene Krause sold for $2654 and 439.2c.
Ash Family Trust consigned pens of pasture ox that made 407.2c to come back at $2748. Heavy cows from G and L Bischoff sold to 373.2c to return $2505. Manumbar Pastoral sold pens of cows for 379.2c to realise $2464. A bull from Steve Baker made 349.2c to return $2863.
