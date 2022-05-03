Queensland Country Life
Breakaway roping champion Jane Ryan responds to pregnancy concerns

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated May 3 2022 - 3:12am, first published 3:00am
Jane Ryan, second left, along with fellow placegetters Maisy Hetherington and Ellysa Kenny, and Mount Isa rodeo ambassadors Tony 'Tonka' Toholke and Aimee Sewell. Picture supplied.

A few eyebrows were raised at Longreach on the weekend when the visibly pregnant Jane Ryan competed in and won the breakaway roping event at the new Road to Rodeo event, but the Brigalow cowgirl was very comfortable with her choice.

