A few eyebrows were raised at Longreach on the weekend when the visibly pregnant Jane Ryan competed in and won the breakaway roping event at the new Road to Rodeo event, but the Brigalow cowgirl was very comfortable with her choice.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
