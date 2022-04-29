It's big enough to ensnare calves and its spines are angry enough to pierce boot leather, but a combined force of government agents, landowners and traditional owners have combined forces at Cooladdi to fight a major infestation of Hudson pear.
Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.
