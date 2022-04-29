Queensland Country Life

Hudson pear infestation at Cooladdi covering hundreds of hectares

Sally Gall
By Sally Gall
Updated April 29 2022 - 3:13am, first published 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A healthy Hudson pear plant growing north of Cooladdi.

It's big enough to ensnare calves and its spines are angry enough to pierce boot leather, but a combined force of government agents, landowners and traditional owners have combined forces at Cooladdi to fight a major infestation of Hudson pear.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Gall

Sally Gall

Senior journalist - Queensland Country Life/North Queensland Register

Based at Blackall, CW Qld, where I've raised a family, run Merino sheep and beef cattle, and helped develop a region - its history, tourism, education and communications.

Get the latest QLD news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.