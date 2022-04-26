Where's the commitment to invest in the west, mayors ask

Councils from across 60 per cent of Queensland have hit the federal campaign trail, calling on candidates to Invest in the West to deliver dividends for regions, the state and the nation.



The Western Queensland Alliance of Councils' election platform has five main spokes that it says not only highlights the significant contribution the region makes but the very real opportunities there are to deliver more for the nation with supportive policies and investment.

It is seeking written commitments from all parties contesting the May election in the Kennedy and Maranoa electorates, which it will publish on its Invest in West Qld website, so that voters can be aware of where each party stands on the issues it deems important.



The election platform is focused on a productivity partnership, reinvigorating regionalisation and supporting regional housing solutions, reducing green and red tape to care for the environment and provide safe and secure water supplies, investment in regional roads and rail, and backing a digital connectivity blueprint and supporting digital by default.

Balonne Shire Mayor Samantha O'Toole said a focus on the five areas would offer considerable opportunities to drive productivity, economic growth and workforce participation.



"We hope the insight from candidate responses will help inform our region's voters about where their candidates stand," she said. "We also trust all contesting candidates will appreciate, understand, and support the aspirations we have for our communities and agree that the only way forward is to Invest in the West."

The chairman of the Remote Area Planning and Development Board, Tony Rayner said so much more could be done through a long term strategically focused approach to removing the barriers that were holding them back.



"We have a plan to make it happen," he said.

According to NWROC chairman and Carpentaria mayor Jack Bawden, the 22 councils had stepped up to find solutions, highlighting the first-of-its-kind housing solutions study and digital connectivity report as examples.

"This is a unique opportunity to target policy and investment across an incredibly large yet united and highly engaged area that is already punching well above its weight," he said.



"Our message to the candidates is clear - we stand ready, willing and able to work with governments, industry and community so that we are better able to deliver more if you Invest in the West."

The WQAC has requested responses by Friday, May 6.



