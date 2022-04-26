Commemorative stamp celebrates 100 years of CWA

Australia Post has released a commemorative stamp pack to celebrate the centenary of the Country Women's Association in NSW and Queensland.

The Queensland Country Women's Association (QCWA) was founded in August 1922 and by 1928 there were 283 branches with 13,000 members across the state.



Come 1936, the movement had spread across the country.



The Country Women's Association is now represented in all Australian states and has a combined membership of 25,000 members.

Also read: Ilfracombe wedding blessed with rain

Also read: Former Droughtmaster CEO passes away

The commemorative stamp is a composite design featuring a portrait of Grace Munro MBE, who played a key role in establishing the Country Women's Association in NSW.



Grace Munro (nee Gordon) was born in NSW in 1879; she trained as a nurse and actively lobbied to improve medical facilities in rural areas. She was awarded an MBE in 1935 and died in 1964.

The air letter and air card feature a photograph of CWA members packing sheepskin vests for soldiers serving overseas in May 1945 during WW2.

In the early days of the CWA, the primary means of communication and connection amongst members was by post.

"Many members and office bearers in our Association will remember posting mail and waiting weeks for a reply," QCWA spokesperson Christine King said.

"Our archives are full of wonderful handwritten letters that form a vital part of the association's history. The letters tell stories of life on the land, the harshness of drought and floods, and many a recipe was sent by post."

The complete stamp package comprises a first-day cover, stamp booklet, airmail letter, and airmail card.



The first-day cover is available until the end of May, and the issue will be withdrawn on October 31.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

