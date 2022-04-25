Rain doesn't stop Anzac Day in the bush

Come rain, hail or shine, people in western Queensland have turned out to honour the sacrifices made by the nation's servicemen and women for Anzac Day 2022.

With rain tumbling down in the central west, marches were cancelled for the first time in over half a century and services moved indoors, in some cases being livestreamed in a way that was reminiscent of 2020.

Ken Tanner reported from Isisford that while it was wet, approximately 40 people had turned out for the dawn service at the memorial at the Barcoo River bridge.

Further east in the Maranoa, rain held off but the clouds provided a spectacular backdrop for dawn services such as the one at Hodgson, 15km west of Roma.

Members of the local Light Horse troop provided a military presence, along with Light Horseman Greg Stewart's brother, retired serviceman Malcolm Stewart, who gave the address.

He reminded the crowd gathered in the cool morning air that the sacrifices made came at a great cost, mentally as much as physically.

At the morning service in Roma, attendees heard that 2022 was the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Milne Bay in eastern Papua, in August of 1942, where 157 Australians lost their lives.

Considered the first decisive defeat of a Japanese land attack, it was a significant historical battle to those gathered at Roma's cenotaph because of the number of Roma district servicemen who served with the 2nd/25th Battalion.



RSL Roma sub-branch representative Fred Hewitt said the Anzac tradition had brought endurance, courage, mateship, humour an ingenuity, which has taken the Anzac spirit into our history.

