Heifer market firm at Blackall

Blackall combined agents yarded a total of 3381 head of cattle at Thursday's weekly fat and store sale.

Cattle were sourced locally from Blackall, Aramac, Isisford, Longreach and Winton, as well as Cloncurry, Julia Creek, Mt Isa, McKinlay and Richmond.

Prices were firm against the previous fortnight's sale with a large yarding of heifers. The heifer market was firm, with the increased chance of rain next week.

Bulls over 450kg made 402c, average 336c.

Cows 300-400kg sold to 300c, average 284c, cows 400-500kg made 378c, average 320c, and cows over 500kg reached 359c, to average 342c.

Heifers under 220kg made 602c, average 509c, heifers 220-280kg sold to 620c, averaging 473c, heifers 280-350kg reached 584c, average 465c, heifers 350-450kg made 468c, average 420c, and heifers over 450kg sold to 400c, averaging 382c.

Steers under 220kg sold to 626c, average 576c, steers 220-280kg sold to 670c, averaging 517c, steers 280-350kg made 641c, average 542c, steers 350-400kg reached 580c, average 496c, steers 400-550kg made 546c, average 451c, and steers over 550kg sold to 410c, average 380c.

Mickeys made to 626c, to average 445c.

Cows and calves topped at $2500/unit, average $2148, while PTIC heifers sold to $2280.

HIGHLIGHTS:

MG and SJ Mitchell, Tatoo, Winton, sold a run of Santa cross prime cows and heifers. The cows topped at 346.2c and the heifers topped at 400.2c weighing 455kg to return $1820/hd. Sunbury Pastoral Co, Lumley, Isisford, sold prime Charolais cross cows topping at 330c, they also sold Charolais cross cows and calves for $2400/unit.



Roberts, Gow and Hopkins, Fermoy, Winton, sold a run of Droughtmaster and Droughtmaster cross weaners with the steers topping at 626.2c weighing 200kg to return $1252/hd and the heifers topping at 602.2/kg weighing 160kg to return $963.52/hd. Bezuma Pastoral Co, Cassillis, Muttaburra, sold a run of Brahman and Brahman cross heifers topping at 460.2c weighing 306kg to return $1408.72/hd.



Pigurra Grazing Co, Forest Hill, Blackall, sold Shorthorn bullocks for 402.2c at 543kg to return $2184/hd. Thistlebank Grazing Co, Thistlebank, Torrens Creek, sold very good Simmental cross cows for 354.2c at 640kg to return $2268/hd. Westfield Grazing Co, Westfield, Longreach, sold Angus cross cows for 346.2c at 602kg to return $2085/hd.



Gaza Grazing Co, Gaza, Longreach, sold heavy Santa cows for 352.2c at 603kg to return $2123/hd. Lambton Grazing, Lambton Meadows, Alpha, sold good Braford cows for 350c at 570kg to return $1996/hd. Duthie Park Grazing, Duthie Park, Blackall, sold VGQ Santa/ Angus cross steers for 522.2c at 480kg to return $2504/hd, and also sold heifers for 568.2c at 337kg to return $1913/hd.



The Westhill Trust, Westhill, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis heifers for 620c weighing 279kg for a return of $1734/hd. Kurrboo, Blackall, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 566.2c weighing 366kg for a return of $2077.06/hd. BJC Contracting, Ronlow Park, Pentland, sold Santa Gertrudis cross steers for 480.0c weighing 715kg for a return of $1716/hd.



AM and JL Hollingsworth, Ulcanbah, Pentland, sold Santa Gertrudis cross bullocks 398.2c weighing 628kg for a return of $2500/hd. They also sold Santa Gertrudis cross feeder steers for 510c weighing 320kg for a return of 1632/hd. PJ and JA Bridges, Gilliat Plains, Julia Creek, sold Romagonla cross steers for 578.2c weighing 285kg for a return of $1651/hd. They also sold Brahman cross cows and calves for $2500/unit.



R and CM Hall, Betanga, Alpha, sold Charolais cross heifers for 590.2c weighing 247kg for a return of $1456/hd. M and N McCoy Holdings, Rainscourt, Richmond, sold Angus cross heifers for 560c weighing 302kg for a return of $1692/hd. CM and JA McClelland, Jericho, sold Angus steers for 670c weighing 248kg for a return of $1664/hd.



RS and AM Windsor, Innerdale, Blackall, sold Brangus steers for 410c weighing 554kg to return $2271 and a Brangus bull for 330c weighing 930kg to return $3069. Summer Hill Grazing, Summer Hill, Ilfracombe, sold Droughtmaster steers for 570c weighing 332kg to return $1895.



WF and ME Allison, Broadlands, McKinlay, sold Charbray steers for 580c weighing 321kg to return $1863 and heifers for 594c weighing 229kg to return $1360. R and J Fleming, Broadlands, McKinlay, sold Brahman steers for 504c weighing 289kg to return $1457. DG and GH East, Breedon, Longreach, sold Charolais cows for 359c weighing 664kg to return $2385.