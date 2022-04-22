Morning tea fundraiser set for May 12

The 2022 Murilla Garden Group Morning Tea, formerly known as The Biggest Morning Tea, will be held in the garden of Steve and Kylie Bourne, Sunnyview, Miles, on Thursday 12th May, 9:30am-12:30pm.



The event will feature all of the fabulous elements the morning tea is known for - great company, beautiful food and barista coffee by Ludwig & Will.



And once again, an exciting collection of major raffle prizes will be on offer, as well as the cent auction, and plant and produce stalls.



Eight years on since they hosted the event in 2014, Steve and Kylie have kindly offered to open their garden gates once again to the community for this important local fundraiser.



Guests can expect to enjoy a relaxing and inspiring morning in the unique Sunnyview garden.



Set on the peaceful banks of the Dogwood Creek, the garden is an oasis of creativity and artistic expression.



Welcoming lawns and colourful plantings are punctuated by upcycled metal sculptures, rambling climbers and interesting succulents.



A noteworthy feature of the garden is Kylie's historic mosaics studio, a quaint timber cottage nestled under towering 100-year-old Jacaranda trees.



Sunnyview garden at Miles.

The morning tea attracts many guests from the wider Western Downs region and provides the perfect opportunity for a day out with friends, in aid of a good cause.



This year the Murilla Garden Group has chosen to raise funds for the Miles & District Hospital Auxiliary - Milton House, and the Queensland Cancer Fund Accommodation - Olive McMahon Lodge.



This long-standing event in the community has raised valuable funds for important causes over the years, primarily Cancer Council Queensland.



Over the past 28 years, over $170,000 has been raised through the morning tea in the Miles community.



The committee looks forward to welcoming many locals and guests from further afield to be part of another memorable morning tea this year. Facebook event link: https://fb.me/e/4fyYJP4Nx