Digger's unimaginable tragedy preserved at Clermont

The terrible story of a stockman who fought in World War One and returned home to Clermont to find his entire family tragically washed away in one of Australia's worst floods is one of many that has been preserved by the Isaac Regional Council, in order to honour the memory of those who have served the country.

Private Arthur Alfred O'Donnell enlisted in the army on November 17, 1916, 41 days before a wall of water hit the historic gold and coal mining town, killing more than 60 people.

The horrific news of his wife, two children and mother-in-law's drownings did not reach Pte O'Donnell until he was discharged and returned home in 1919.

Pte O'Donnell had survived frostbite in Belgium in 1917, and several wounds in action ranging from a deep gash to the face to a gunshot wound in his left shoulder in France in 1918. He was awarded the British War Medal and the Victory Medal.

Isaac Regional Council Mayor Anne Baker said unimaginable sacrifices such as that of Pte O'Donnell would be among the stories remembered this Anzac Day.

"We will again proudly stand shoulder-to-shoulder from the Isaac coast to the west in Clermont to honour the nation's most sacred commemorative services," Cr Baker said. "We cannot imagine the torment this man had suffered while on the battlefield to protect our ways of life today, only to come home to have lost everyone he had loved most in this world."

The Clermont Historical Centre says little is known about the rest of the former stockman's life as he disappeared into obscurity after learning of the deaths of his family.

Moranbah's Coalface Art Gallery is giving visitors a chance to uncover stories of the sacrifices made during Australia's military conflicts and peacekeeping operations.

Further east, Moranbah's Coalface Art Gallery has transformed into a private collection of historical military memorabilia as a moving tribute to Australian and New Zealand service personnel.

The Anzac Day 2022 exhibition is a mix of memorabilia collected by local military history buff Dave Law, and was curated by himself and Andrew Tomlinson from the Moranbah RSL sub-branch, with support from ESS Support Services Worldwide and BMA Infrastructure and Asset Management.

It features items relating to the service of Australians and New Zealanders in military conflicts from World War I to more recent conflicts in Iraq and Afghanistan and peacekeeping operations in the Middle East and East Timor.

LOOKING BACK:

Cr Baker said Mr Law's collection was a credit to his passion and tribute to the sacrifices of Australian and New Zealand service personal made for their respective nation's way of life.

"The exhibition is an incredible way to intimately understand how important it is to preserve our military history and share it with all ages - especially the younger generation," she said.

Mr Law has visited many famous battle sites over the years including Gallipoli, Fromelles, Passchendaele, Pozieres, and Villers-Bretonneux.

"In 2016 I went to Vietnam with a number of the 6RAR Delta Company veterans for the 50th anniversary of the Battle of Long Tan," Mr Law said.

"It is a great honour to walk in the footsteps of our forefathers and pay one's respects to the many that have fallen for the freedoms and way of life we know today.

"This exhibition pays tribute to all men and women who have served in our defence forces. We must never forget the sacrifices of the few for us all."

It will be open from Tuesday, April 19 to Friday, May 20, between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday, and will be open for an hour following each of the dawn and morning services in Moranbah on Monday, April 25.

Cr Baker said the region would honour the strong sense of solidarity and pride in many ways.

