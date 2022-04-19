Light weaners sell well at Moreton

Agents Boyd O'Brien Bartholomew reported a yarding of 246 head at Moreton on Tuesday.

A reduced number of cows and ox came to hand but sold to a slightly stronger market.

A handy line-up of restocker steers also sold to a more enthusiastic buying panel.

Pens of pasture fed heifers topped at 440.2c/kg, selling in line with last week's rates. Light weaners sold very well.

Yearling steers from Brian Wozencroft sold to 515.2c to return $2086. Carey Earthmoving sold weaner steers for 619.2c to return $1555. Craig Redgwell consigned light feeder steers that made 547.2c or $1833. Backgrounder steers from Palisco Pty Ltd made 621.2c to realise $1713. Simon and Robyn Corcoran sold pasture fed heifers for 440.2c to come back at $2307.

Pasture fed steers from Saverin Brothers sold for 450c or $2297. Grieve Bros consigned heavy cows that made 371.2c or $2431. Heavy cows also came from the Kammholz family that sold to 360c to return $2358. A pen of cows from Kerry Klan made 368.2c to realise $2117 with his bull making 339.2c to come back at $3273.