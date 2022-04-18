Good governance the focus of NT Leucaena code of practice

The Leucaena Network will launch the Northern Territory Best Management Code of Practice for Establishing and Managing Leucaena Pastures at the network's Douglas Daly field day on Wednesday the 4th of May.

The NT code will build on the Leucaena Network's existing code of practice by providing information about grazing leucaena that is specifically tailored to Territory producers, while aligning with the principles of the Northern Territory Planning Scheme Land Clearing Guidelines (NTPS).

The Leucaena Network's executive officer Bron Christensen said the code of practice was based on two years of consultations and negotiations with graziers, ensuring that it will be easily adopted by producers in the north.



"The code's development has been an inclusive one, working with several Northern Territory government departments as well as local graziers and members of both the Northern Territory Cattlemen's Association and NT Farmers," she said.

"It was imperative that we addressed both the need for environmental responsibility and the ability for graziers to implement the recommended strategies resulting in a code of practice that can be adhered to."



Boundary recommendations and details on separating leucaena from water sources in accordance with the Northern Territory stream order are both key inclusions in the code of practice.



Douglas Daly grazier and leucaena trial producer Brett Gill said leucaena could provide many benefits for graziers in the Territory as it has for him on his own property, such as sustainable grazing during dry periods.



"Previous trials in the Douglas Daly have shown that leucaena has the capacity to dramatically improve productivity outcomes through increased live weight gain, decreased time to turn-off and improved stocking capacity," he said.

"We have been able to successfully establish leucaena on 'Malilangwe' and whilst the establishment has had some challenges, it has been encouraging to see how it has sustained grazing throughout the dry and can now handle significant grazing pressure throughout the wet season."

The code of practice will be discussed at the Leucaena Network's Douglas Daly field day, where attendees can hear presentations from trial producers, detailing their experiences with leucaena and recommendations on implementing the crop into their own operations.

