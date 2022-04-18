Light weight steers and heifers sell well at Dalby

The number of cattle penned increased by 942 head to 2749 at Dalby last Wednesday.

Similar to previous weeks, cattle were drawn from a wide area including 601 from far western Queensland, 81 from NSW and 102 head from SA.

Buyer attendance was not as good as the previous week, and those present were operating on reduced prices.

However, the better end of the light weight yearling steers and heifers returning to the paddock continued to receive strong support. Yearling steers and heifers to feed generally sold to a cheaper trend. Cows to export processors averaged 10c to 12c less and restocker lines averaged 8c/kg cheaper.

Light weight yearling steers returning to the paddock sold to a top of 820c with a good sample averaging 715c/kg. Yearling steers to feed for the domestic market sold to a wide variation in price to average from 540c to 650c with the occasional sale to 676c, restocker lines averaged 652c and made to 668c/kg. Heavy weight yearling steers to feed averaged 512c and made to 542c/kg.

Light weight yearling heifers to restockers or background made to 756c with a fair sample averaging 638c/kg. Yearling heifers to feed averaged from 524c to 536c/kg. A handful of heavy grown steers and bullocks sold from 380c to 432c/kg.

Medium weight 2 score cows to export processors averaged 314c and the 3 scores 328c/kg. A fair supply of good heavy weight cows averaged 356c and sold to 368c/kg. Heavy weight bulls made to 350c/kg. PTIC heifers sold open auction made to $2700/head.