Bonnie Penfold: Passionate advocate for the agriculture industry

Meat & Livestock Australia (MLA) is helping to create a network of industry champions who have the skills, knowledge and confidence to engage with the community and share the red meat industry's positive stories in authentic ways.



Meet Bonnie Penfold, a producer and educator who is connecting with her community to engage in positive, productive conversations about red meat. Regardless of whether we are producers, lot feeders, chefs, butchers, retailers or something else in our great industry, we can all play our part in sharing the great story of Australian red meat.

Tell us about yourself.

I was raised on our family's cattle property in south-west Queensland. After high school I studied Primary Education and now teach while continuing to work at home.



Our business was originally a backgrounding and feedlotting operation, but we've now expanded into exporting and developing a beef brand, Four Daughters Beef.

Why is it important to share your story?

Many city people are not aware of what goes on in the agricultural industry or the sustainability work we are doing.



I want to share our story and spread the positive news about the beef industry.

What information do you share?

How feedlotting contributes to sustainability by letting pastures rest, allowing us to better manage grasses, soils and waterways and ensuring we produce a high quantity of consistent beef.

Feedlots boost food production efficiency, reduce our carbon footprint, and make sure animals are well cared for.

How are you sharing your story?

Instagram and Facebook are accessible and popular and help us connect with a wide range of people in everyday language.

I've done podcasts and radio interviews as well as a ladies' luncheon at Beef Australia 2021.

What impact have you seen?

Educating our customers about our sustainability work has been rewarding. It's helped change people's attitudes towards eating meat. Education is powerful.

What have you learned along the way?

I've learned not to be afraid of saying the wrong thing, because if you're speaking honestly and with good intentions, it's almost always going to have a positive impact.

