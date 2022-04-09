The dangers of desert road driving caught on film

Police have released video footage of the dangers of driving on desert roads in the lead-up to the Birdsville Races.



The first of two Birdsville Races for 2022 are coming up from April 10 to 11, and police in South West Queensland say they will be out in an effort to ensure the safety of travellers on the roads.

Driving on dirt roads can be dangerous, especially for those not used to the conditions, so police are reminding motorists that road safety is everyone's responsibility.

They released dashcam footage of a crash between vehicles on their way to the races somewhere between Birdsville and Windorah.

Police said it demonstrated the dangers of not exercising patience on a dusty road.

"We want you to enjoy your trip, and encourage all motorists travelling through outback Queensland to be safe while driving and avoid taking unnecessary risks," police said.

"Every decision you make on the road, counts.

