Bar H Wagyu genetics in strong demand

A decision to transition out of crossing breeding and into a pure bred herd is paying off for Bar H Grazing, following their successful Wagyu female sale held at River Lea on Friday.



Generating strong interest from local and interstate buyers, the Hornery family sold all 276 Wagyu females on offer for 100 per cent clearance, and averaged $5454, for a total gross of $1,505,250.



Headlining the sale were the six pregnancy-tested-in-calf cow and calf packages which went under the hammer to average $25,333 and top at $30,000.



Read also:

It was the Cant family from Emerald who managed to secure the sought after PTIC cow and bull calf- BARFQ2446, sired by KSOFM00137 OASIS SHIKIKAN and eight-month-old bull calf BARFS4218.

SALE TOPPER: PTIC cow and bull calf BARFQ2446 with BARFS4218 sold to Wayne and Sandi Cant of Emerald.

The Cants saw potential in the bull calf and plan to add him to their herd.

Ten PTIC cows, sold to average $12,600 for a top of $20,000 for Lot 1 BARFP2294.

The 42-months-old PTIC cow is sired by BARFL1824 BAR H W1824 and out of BARFK1605 BAR H W1605 and sold to the Dillon family at Surbiton Station, Alpha.



Managing director of Bar H Grazing, Que Hornery said the family were extremely pleased with the sale result.



"We're heading down the road to transition out of a crossbred herd to full purebred and full blood Wagyu herd," Mr Hornery said.

"I've worked so hard in the last 10 years to really fine tune the full blood purebred sector and I feel like this offering will benefit the beef industry by producing premium beef in this country.

"It was a extremely good to receive 100pc clearance once again, but another good thing to come out of the sale was that we got some new clients."

Many repeat and new buyers were in attendance at Friday's sale.

Mr Hornery said the 100pc clearance was a reflection of the thriving Wagyu market at the moment.



"We always have to breed the best genetics for the next generation and I think the wagyu market is a reflection of that," he said.

"If we're not breeding the next generation better than the last one, we're not doing it right."



There were several bulk buyers in attendance on the day.

From Millmerran, the Macqueen Partnership bought 131 head, to average $4641, while Australian Livestock Company purchased 30 head, for an average of $3625.

The Cant family of Emerald secured 17 head, for an average of $11,705.

The Hancock Family Trust bought 50 head, to average $3750, while Hayden Zahl purchased 14 head for an average of $4821.

Selling agents: Elders; simulcast by Elite Livestock Auctions.

Full sale report in Thursday's April 14 Queensland Country Life print edition.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.