$2m in grants to transform your property into a 'nature refuge'

Queenslanders who want to transform their property into a refuge for native animals and flora can apply for a share of $2.2 million in state government grants.



Off the back of major conservation land acquisitions by the government, including 131,900 hectares in Cape York, Environment Minister Meaghan Scanlon said eligible landholders could apply for latest round of NatureAssist grants to help expand or transform part or all of their property into a nature refuge.

"There are 550 nature refuges right across the state covering 4.4 million hectares, but we know there are plenty more property owners out there who want to do their bit and protect the environment," Ms Scanlon said.



The funding can be used for habitat restoration, refuge expansions greater than 1000 hectares, weed and feral animal control programs, the development of cultural heritage plans or the installation of fences or other control measures to restrict stock access to environmentally sensitive areas.

A nature refuge is a voluntary agreement between a landholder and the Queensland Government to conserve the significant natural and cultural values of privately managed land.

"A nature refuge is one of the strongest ways a landholder can demonstrate their environmental stewardship and to ensure that their good land management practices will be continued into the future, even when the property changes hands," Ms Scanlon said.

Since 2015, the the government has increased the amount of protected areas across Queensland by 1.2 million hectares and committed $60 million to continue expanding and managing these areas.



Since the NatureAssist program started in 2007, almost $16 million has been provided to 120 projects across the state and had resulted in a "significant" expansion of Queensland's protected area system.



More information is available on the website: https://www.qld.gov.au/environment/parks/protected-areas/private/program

More news



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

