Man knifed at sea lucky to be alive

A fisherman 370km off the coast of Queensland is lucky to be alive after a fellow crew member allegedly attacked him with a knife on the weekend.



The 27-year-old WA man sustained a very deep laceration to the arm, resulting in several nerves and tendons being cut along with significant bleeding.



The vessel's skipper, who had just set out on an almost month-long voyage with a full crew off the Gulf of Carpentaria, called police at 9pm to report the incident.



Two police officers and a paramedic despatched a vessel from Karumba for the almost three-hour journey.



The crew performed lifesaving first aid in stemming the bleeding and restrained the alleged offender ahead of the arrival of the emergency response.



Once aboard, police arrested a 27-year-old Cairns man, while a paramedic treated the 27-year-old.

Plain clothes Senior Constable Grodzicke made use of the time aboard taking witness statements and securing evidence, including a knife allegedly used.



The injured man was laid down in the cabin and the alleged offender was placed at the rear of the boat around 6m away for the return trip.



Upon arrival back at the Karumba boat ramp, the patient was transported to Normanton Hospital, and the Parramatta Park man taken to Normanton station, where detectives charged him with one count of grievous bodily harm early next morning.



The mission was led by 26-year-old, Constable Sam Marrinan, in his second year of service and currently relieving at Karumba station from his usual station at Normanton.



"It certainly wasn't something I'd been exposed to before, but I immediately went into response mode, gathering resources," Constable Marrinan said.



"But if I had another, I'd be well prepared, and that's thanks to the many hands who made this light work so to speak,' he said.



Normanton officer-in-charge, Senior Sergeant Dave Perry, commended the work of both officers.

"They've shown ingenuity and resourcefulness beyond their years and as their OIC-and just as a police man, I'm very proud of their efforts toward enhancing community safety...wherever they're called to," he said.

"Living and working in such isolated parts of our great state can be equally rewarding and challenging. Ultimately, our togetherness and unity strengthens every part of community life."

