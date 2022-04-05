Change of numbers comes up trumps for Charleville Keno winner

They say you should never change your numbers but the decision to do so by a Charleville man has seen him win almost $100,000 at Keno on the weekend.

The local man was prompted to try a different combination of numbers to the ones he normally used while having a conversation with a friend at the Charleville RSL Memorial Club on Saturday.

"I was having a conversation with a bloke at the pub about a week ago and he told me he thought some numbers were appearing often. Low and behold, he was right, and I won," he said.

"It was a bit of a change for me, I usually use the same numbers every time, but something felt different about this one.

"We put a ticket on, sat down and had some lunch and when I went back to check, the attendant had a big smile on his face and said, 'I'm pretty sure I saw these numbers'."

The elated winner held a Keno classic 8 spot entry in draw 747, drawn on Saturday, April 2.



His total prize is $99,728.60.



After the pair realised what had happened, they went home, put on a roast and celebrated with a couple of drinks.



The winner said he'd be able to pay off his car, plus some of his mortgage and maybe even do some home improvements.



"I just can't believe this has actually happened to me," he said.



Charleville RSL Memorial Club manager Damon Moody said they were all celebrating.



"Seeing one of our patrons win big with Keno is always fantastic and generates such a positive atmosphere in our venue that everyone feels like they've shared in the win too," he said.



"As you can imagine, wins like this become a talking point here for a long time to come.



"Our club is no stranger to Keno wins, but we're always excited to see another one come our way."



The last time a major Keno win occurred at the Charleville RSL Memorial Club was in August 2020.

As fate would have it, it too was a classic 8 spot Keno win and the winning woman took home $76,848.90.

At the time, the winner told officials she would be upgrading her lawnmower.

In 2021, Keno players across the eastern states of mainland Australia celebrated more than 36.2 million wins collectively worth more than $590.3 million.



During this time, Keno crowned 13 millionaires and multi-millionaires who collectively took home more than $31 million.



Six of these major winners were Queenslanders, including a Gladstone man who won a Keno Classic 10 Spot prize of more than $2.1 million.



