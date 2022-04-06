Citrus season gets the peel of approval

With the fruit almost ripe and ready to pick, Burnett citrus growers are gearing up for a big season ahead.

Although the fruit is expected to be a mixed bag in terms of physical appearance, consumers can rest assured that there will be plenty of produce ready to eat.

Gayndah Packers Manager Brent Chambers saidthat although some fruit may appear flawed due to hail damage, it will in no way take away from the terrific taste.



"Quality wise, we're battling with growers coming out of hail damage and then obviously some storm damage as well which also affects quality," he said.



"Then other growers that haven't been touched, have got some really nice, clean fruit.



"If you've got fruit that is marked up, people don't always want to buy it, but I will say that when you grab a piece of fruit, it doesn't matter what it looks like on the outside. It's got that natural protectant on it and then you're peeling it and eating it.



"So, it'd be nice if people came in and bought something that doesn't necessarily look totally flash all the time."



While specific numbers aren't known, Mr Chambers said the industry was expecting an above average year in terms of volume.



Mr Chambers said he was hopeful that this season would be a profitable one for growers, particularly after a tough period over the last few years due to COVID.

"In terms of our shed, we picked up a few new growers which has been fantastic, so that helps us move along a little bit more and will be full swing into our season this week," he said.



"I'm hopeful that the price point will remain at a satisfactory level so that growers can meet what they need to meet.



"It's been difficult for some commodities during COVID, in terms of lemons and limes, just with cafes shutting and businesses opening and closing all the time.



"So, I hope that obviously people will stay open and we can remain active. That's probably the biggest thing."



With an above average volume of citrus expected this season, fruit pickers are in high demand, but there are several challenges causing growers to see a lack of labourers.



The pandemic obviously prevented the regular influx of backpackers looking for work on fruit farms, but Mr Chambers said a lack of accomodation in the North Burnett has also made it difficult for labourers to move into the area for the picking season.

COVID also had a massive effect on the citrus industry, with a reset of all markets, and heavily impacting export opportunities.

However, Mr Chambers said he was hopeful that the markets will stay buoyant enough for export varieties to be shipped to China, Canada, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam from July through to September.

