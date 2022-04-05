Western Downs man injured in horse riding incident

A Western Downs man is recovering in hospital after he was seriously injured in a horse riding incident on Monday afternoon.

The man, who is aged in his late 50s, was riding a horse on a private property yesterday afternoon, when he fell from the animal.

The horse then rolled on top of him, causing the rider to suffer a dislocated elbow and internal injuries.



LifeFlight chopper crew airlifts injured horse rider to hospital. Photo: LifeFlight SGAS

It is believed the man was lying alone and injured for several hours, before he was found by his wife, who called emergency services.



The LifeFlight SGAS helicopter crew was tasked to the scene, around 8pm on Monday night.

The aeromedical crew, alongside local Queensland Ambulance Service (QAS) paramedics, treated the patient for his injuries, before loading him into the chopper.

He was flown to Toowoomba Hospital in a stable condition.

