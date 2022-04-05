Quilpie Shire set to stage record land auction

Quilpie Shire Council are set to release a record 18 blocks of land for auction later this week.

With a population that sits close to 800, Quilpie is said to have opportunities to be filled - but is experiencing a shortage of housing to attract people to the region.

The council's CEO Justin Hancock said the auction is hot on the heels of the announcement of a Regional Home Guarantee in the federal budget.

"We led the way with offering affordable land and helping drive an Outback Queensland property boom, so it's nice to see the federal government following suit and making a commitment to affordable property in regional areas," Mr Hancock said.



"We're looking forward to offering another round of incredibly affordable blocks of land in our Curlew Estate. This will also be the highest number of blocks that we've ever offered in one opportunity to purchase.



"Several pundits have suggested that the new federal government Home Guarantee will push prices higher in regional areas so now is the time to buy."



The Quilpie Shire is located 1,000km west of Brisbane on the Warrego Way.

In December 2021, Quilpie Shire Council had blocks of land go under the hammer in an online auction that saw a flurry of furious bidding between more than 100 registered buyers.

The prices generated by the market set a new record for the region, with blocks selling between $45,000 and $70,000.

Recognising that it has been a difficult time in many parts of regional Australia, Mr Hancock hopes the timely announcement will attract more people to their rural town.

"Timing wise, we're hoping the opportunity to purchase well priced land and relocate to our growing community will resonate with those who have been priced out of metro and coastal regions, or possibly even some in flood ravaged regions," he said.



"Our property prices are still close to the $67,000 level that Barnaby Joyce has referenced he bought his first home for 30 years ago.



"We've just settled on a house sale for $70,000, and aside from the blocks of land we'll be selling next week we currently have houses on the market in Quilpie for as little as $140,000.



Renowned as one of the friendliest Shires in the region, the tight knit community of Quilpie has recently undergone a baby boom - with enrolments at the local primary school increasing by almost a third last year.

Mr Hancock also included that there is great job and business opportunities and a vibrant community.

"We're not sure what the interest level will be and if they'll go as high as they did last time round," he said.



"It could be a great opportunity to pick up some great value land in our beautiful little town.



Council's new grant incentive

Quilpie's New Home Owner Grant gives anyone who purchases a block of land in the Quilpie Shire the opportunity to have $12,500 reimbursed when they build and live in the new house for a minimum of six months.



The offer is made in addition to other first home owner government incentives.



The grant was created by Council to help drive new home builds in the Shire.



Land in the townships of Eromanga, Adavale, Toompine and Cheepie, also in the Quilpie shire, is covered by the grant too.



Eighteen blocks of land in Quilpie's Curlew Estate will go up for online auction at 11am on Thursday April 7.

All bidders must be registered to participate - including third party bidders. The auction will be conducted online with an auctioneer through local Quilpie Real Estate Agents GDL, however registered bidder bids can also be given over the phone.



The online auction site is open for registrations now at https://bit.ly/36DVNP3\



