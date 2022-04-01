Yarrabee Boer goats top at $6200

Boer goat bucks sold to a top price of $6200, while does sold to $4200 twice, at Helen Darlington's Yarrabee Boer Goat sale held at the Goombungee showgrounds on Friday.



The top priced buck was Yarrabee Sylvester, a full blooded registered red buck who was a triplet, but reared as a twin, which is in line with the Yarrabee breeding philosophy as the third becomes a poddy and is kept. His teat placement was one plus one.



He was one of six bucks selected by Tim and Marie Williams of Banff Downs, Morven.



Repeat buyers, the Williams' paid an average of $3100 for the bucks they selected.

These bucks will be used through over some of their 2500 nannies they run south of Morven.



Overall they run 6000 goats and have been selling the nannies as replacements or starter does, while their billys go to Campbell McPhee's, Western Exporters processing works, at Charleville.

Also putting a floor in the buck and doe market were Sam and Jim Pidgeon of Ventry Pastoral, Longreach. Overall they finished with seven head to average $3285.

The Pidgeon brothers are situated down the Isisford Road south-west of Longreach, and are already established in capturing rangelands goats and were looking for genetics to improve their breeding herd.

"We are really trying to get some improved bloodlines into they base breeding herd we already have," Sam Pidgeon said.

Overall 32 bucks sold for 52 per cent clearance.

In the doe section of the catalogue, the sale fired with 72 does selling for 100 per cent clearance.

Does sold as north to Mt Isa through into NSW using the online AuctionsPlus bidding platform operated by Elders AuctionsPlus assessor, Bob Jakins.

The top doe to hit the top money twice and the first one was bought Majid Behrouz of Brookfield, an outer Brisbane suburb, while the next buyer was Sally Le Roux of Aubigny, who paid the same money.

Queensland Country Life will have a full report in new week's issue.