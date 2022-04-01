CMC Rocks reveal full 2022 music festival line-up

Country music fans rejoice, CMC Rocks have revealed it's full artist line up ahead of the upcoming festival in September.



Tickets for the festival sold out on the day they went on sale, proving the thirst for Australia's premiere international country music festival remains as strong as ever.



In October 2021, Chugg Entertainment, Potts Entertainment, and Frontier Touring revealed headliners for this year's event, US country music stars Kane Brown, Brad Paisley and homegrown star Morgan Evans.

Kane Brown, Morgan Evans and Brad Paisley to headline CMC Rocks 2022 at Willowbank.

Now, CMC Rocks can reveal the full festival lineup, a 30 strong bill of international and local country music talent.

Joining internationals Brad Paisley and Kane Brown are 2021 CMA 'New Artist of the Year' winner Jimmie Allen (USA), 'My Truck' singer and genre bender BRELAND (USA), 'trailertrap' country / hip hop artist Blanco Brown (USA), Canadian singer / songwriter / actress MacKenzie Porter, off the back of his 2020 US Country #1 'Good Times' Niko Moon (USA) will be returning, as will 2021 Canadian Country Music awards 'Female Artist of the Year' winner Tenille Townes.

Following her blazing 2019 appearance Lindsay Ell (CAN) will be returning alongside CMC Rocks debutants and Kane Brown collaborators Restless Road (USA) and rising Texan singer / songwriter Abby Anderson (USA).



New Zealand's Kaylee Bell with her smash hit 'Keith' will also be returning and Nashville newcomer Laci Kaye Booth (USA) who will hit the CMC stage for the first time.

Flying the Australian flag along with headliner Morgan Evans will be the ARIA Hall Of Famer and Australian country icon Lee Kernaghan, 2021 'Best Country Album' ARIA Award and 37 time Golden Guitar winner Troy Cassar-Daley, country crossover star Casey Barnes, #1 single 'Raised Like That' hit maker James Johnston, APRA Award winner Brad Cox and superstar husband and wife duo Brooke McClymont and Adam Eckersley.



Rounding out the Aussie contingent are Cornell Carr, Rachael Fahim, Hurricane Fall, Southbound, Melanie Dyer, Charlie Collins, Imogen Clark, Sinead Burgess, Lindsay Rimes, Amy Sheppard, Sammy White and Melbourne artist Georgia State Line.

DJ Grizzly Adams and Dee Jaye Bux will also be on hand to keep booties shaking long into the night.



The event will go ahead in September rather than March, a decision that Chugg Entertainment chairman Michael Chugg said was driven by a desire to deliver an epic festival experience to country music lovers as early as possible.



Mr Chugg said this year's event is set to become one of our biggest yet.

"With the full lineup now locked in and full of top shelf local and international talent, it's going to be one big 5 day party. I can't think of a better way to celebrate our 15th anniversary," he said.

This year's event will be held from Wednesday 21 - Sunday 25 September 2022, with the festival returning to it's normal March slot in 2023.

More tickets available soon

Due to some ticket holders from 2020's postponed event unable to attend CMC Rocks QLD 2022, a limited number of tickets will now be put on sale at 12pm AEST Monday April 4.



For ticket information, visit https://cmcrocks.com/festival-info/tickets/



