Heavy rains return to southern Queensland

Timely soaking rains have fallen across southern Queensland as farmers prepare for the 2022-23 winter crop plantings.

Falls were heavy but variable. A general 80-100 millimetres fell in a strip through the heart of the Darling Downs, including Jandowae, McAlister, Condamine through to Dalby, and stretching south to Cambooya and Felton.

Lighter falls were seen in the west of Jandowae. Chinchilla recorded 20mm and only 5mm at Miles. Another storm band delivered good falls from Surat, St George, and across to Dirranbandi-Mungindi on the NSW border.

Rainfall totals were lighter around Goondiwindi, Talwood, and Southwood where falls ranged from 10mm to 30mm for the week.

Timing of the rain is ideal for farmers are they prepare for the upcoming winter crop plantings. some forward crops will be planted on the rain, but most farmers will hold off wheat for several weeks to limit the frost risk in August and September.

Domestic markets remain firm as buyers navigate logistical problems, limited farmer selling and soaring global prices.



Stockfeed wheat bids jumped $20 to $380 delivered into the Darling Downs. Barley was also stronger at $350 delivered into the Downs.



Barley remains difficult to buy which has some end-users starting to utilise more wheat in the ration.

Sorghum was steady to softer with farmers happy to sell off the header as the southern Queensland harvest moves into its final stages.



Last week's rain will further delay the last of the sorghum harvest as well as create further quality problems.

Grain logistics remain difficult. Domestic grain transport costs have jumped by around 25 per cent in recent weeks as trucking companies push up rates to compensate for the $2 a litre plus diesel cost.

International grain markets remain well supported. US and European wheat futures have steadied following the initial outbreak of war in Ukraine and adjusting to the new supply constraints.

Indian wheat is readily flowing into traditional Black Sea destinations in the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. European and Australian wheat is also helping to fill Black Sea supply gaps.

Analysts are also raising estimates of how much Russian wheat will find its way into global markets.



Ukraine's grain exports have virtually stopped but Russian exports are still flowing, albeit at a slower pace than before the Ukraine conflict started.