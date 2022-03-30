ACC adds to Blackall property portfolio

Australian Country Choice has added substantially to its Blackall district property portfolio in recent weeks.

Queensland Country Life understands that Amaroo and Lisburne, 120km south of Blackall, are under contract to ACC.



Caranna and Lynbrydon, in the same area, have recently been sold to the company, Australia's largest vertically integrated beef supply chain.



Although the price for the latter two properties hasn't been disclosed, it's understood the Hirsch family sold them for around $400/acre.

ACC already owns Wellclose Station, which is 96,200ha, Listowel Valley, 21,382ha, and Gifford, 63,632ha, all further down the Blackall-Quilpie Road.

Together with the four properties mentioned above, its total holding in the district will amount to 244,017ha or 602,966 acres.

Amaroo is owned by Rick and Jenny Keogh and Lisburne by Dougal and Judy Atkinson.

When approached, Mr Keogh said he had no comment.

Amaroo, 11,409ha,is situated on the Adavale/Quilpie road and is made up of shaded gidyea, boree and myall country interspersed with channels and red gravel ridges running up to the foothills of the Grey Range.



It carries a mixture of perennial and annual grasses with an abundance of herbage in season, and is situated in some of the best sheep and wool growing country in Queensland.



It was announced this week that the Keoghs were in the process of selling their 125-year-old Terrick Merino stud to the Turnbull family at Lansdowne, south of Tambo.

