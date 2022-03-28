Champion Monto steers make $2850

Monto Cattle and Country's prime cattle show and sale was held last Wednesday with the champion pen of steers making $2850 a head.

Arthur Maynard claimed the champion steer ribbon with his 655 kilogram bullocks that sold for 435c/kg.

In other class results, judge Brian Wedemeyer placed Hatton and Co as winners of the single steer 600kg and over, with the animal weighing 730kg at 380c/kg to return $2774.



The class of six steers from 500-600kg was won by Andrew and Molly Clarke with cattle weighing 580kg at 428c/kg to return an average of $2483.



Also read: Lumpy skin threat looms

Also read: Speckle Park shine at the Toowoomba Royal show interbreed

The pen of six yearling steers went to Sam Williams with cattle averaging 250kg at 702c/kg to return an average of $1931.

Class four, a single steer 500-600kg, went to Cree Pastrol Co with cattle weighing 570kg at 376c/kg to return $2144 and class five, six steers any weight, went to Judd and Sonya Clarke with a pen averaging 496kg at 488c/kg to return an average of $2424.

The class of six cows any weight and the champion pen of females went to Redline Cattle Co later selling at an average of 667kg at 375c/kg to return $2503.

Six heifers weighing 400kg and over went to Pownall Grazing weighing 520kg at 460c/kg to return an average $2393 and the six yearling heifers (up to 400kg) went to Eric and Pauline Hindmarsh weighing 400kg at 540c/kg to return an average of $2187.

The class win for a pen of six yearling steers went to Sam Williams with cattle averaging 250kg at 702c/kg to return an average of $1931.

Store sale highlights:

Grey brahman cows and calves sold for $3500 while red Brahman cows and calves sold for $3450.

S Muntelwit sold 454kg Droughtmaster feeder steers to return $2445 at 538c/kg. P and D Sinclair penned Santa steers to average 430kg at 556c/kg while 300kg Charbray steers sold for 658c/kg to return $1980.



B Brians had 293 kg Charbray steers sell for 698c/kg at $2050. KR Sandersons' Simmental cross weaner steers sold for $1695 at 728c/kg and Crabby Mountain Partnership sold weaner steers for 722c/kg to 818c/kg.



Bluffview Pastoral's 210kg red Brangus steers sold for $1605 at 770c/kg. Meanwhile, 350kg Devon cross heifers sold for 590c/kg to average $2070 and 363kg Braford heifers sold for 486c/kg to average $1765.



There were 328kg red Brangus heifers on account of Bimbadeen that sold for 580c/kg to return $1900.



JD Collingwood sold Charbray weaner heifers for 638c/kg to return $1478. Crabby Mountain Partnership sold Charbray brahman cross weaner heifers from 628c/kg to 648c/kg. Adam and Kelly Fletcher sold 277kg Brahman heifers at 590c/kg to average $1637.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

