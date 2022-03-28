Champion Monto steers make $2850

Beef
The champion pen of females went to Peter Dingle of Redline Cattle Co, later selling to 375c/kg at at an average of 667kg to return $2503. Photos: Supplied

See who were the big winners of the prime cattle show and sale.

Monto Cattle and Country's prime cattle show and sale was held last Wednesday with the champion pen of steers making $2850 a head.

Arthur Maynard claimed the champion steer ribbon with his 655 kilogram bullocks that sold for 435c/kg.

In other class results, judge Brian Wedemeyer placed Hatton and Co as winners of the single steer 600kg and over, with the animal weighing 730kg at 380c/kg to return $2774.

The class of six steers from 500-600kg was won by Andrew and Molly Clarke with cattle weighing 580kg at 428c/kg to return an average of $2483.

The pen of six yearling steers went to Sam Williams with cattle averaging 250kg at 702c/kg to return an average of $1931.

Class four, a single steer 500-600kg, went to Cree Pastrol Co with cattle weighing 570kg at 376c/kg to return $2144 and class five, six steers any weight, went to Judd and Sonya Clarke with a pen averaging 496kg at 488c/kg to return an average of $2424.

The class of six cows any weight and the champion pen of females went to Redline Cattle Co later selling at an average of 667kg at 375c/kg to return $2503.

Six heifers weighing 400kg and over went to Pownall Grazing weighing 520kg at 460c/kg to return an average $2393 and the six yearling heifers (up to 400kg) went to Eric and Pauline Hindmarsh weighing 400kg at 540c/kg to return an average of $2187.

Store sale highlights:

Grey brahman cows and calves sold for $3500 while red Brahman cows and calves sold for $3450.

S Muntelwit sold 454kg Droughtmaster feeder steers to return $2445 at 538c/kg. P and D Sinclair penned Santa steers to average 430kg at 556c/kg while 300kg Charbray steers sold for 658c/kg to return $1980.

B Brians had 293 kg Charbray steers sell for 698c/kg at $2050. KR Sandersons' Simmental cross weaner steers sold for $1695 at 728c/kg and Crabby Mountain Partnership sold weaner steers for 722c/kg to 818c/kg.

Bluffview Pastoral's 210kg red Brangus steers sold for $1605 at 770c/kg. Meanwhile, 350kg Devon cross heifers sold for 590c/kg to average $2070 and 363kg Braford heifers sold for 486c/kg to average $1765.

There were 328kg red Brangus heifers on account of Bimbadeen that sold for 580c/kg to return $1900.

JD Collingwood sold Charbray weaner heifers for 638c/kg to return $1478. Crabby Mountain Partnership sold Charbray brahman cross weaner heifers from 628c/kg to 648c/kg. Adam and Kelly Fletcher sold 277kg Brahman heifers at 590c/kg to average $1637.

