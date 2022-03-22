Queenslander to chair new Great Artesian Basin committee

Central Queenslander Gail Godwin-Smith will chair a new Great Artesian Basin stakeholder advisory committee, announced today.



The GABSAC will work closely with the Great Artesian Basin senior officials committee to implement Basin ministers Great Artesian Basin strategic management plan.



Minister for Resources and Water, Keith Pitt marked World Water Day, by announcing the chair and 13 members from across the country.



"I congratulate fellow Queenslander Ms Gail Godwin-Smith who has been appointed as chair of the committee, bringing her practical experience as a pastoralist as well as extensive corporate and civic leadership experience to head the important work ahead," Minister Pitt said.



"I also congratulate and welcome all members of the committee for a three-year term, which has been formed under an agreement between the Australian government and Basin state and territory governments.

"The committee will advise on whole-of-Basin policies, initiatives, and champion the views of industry, communities and other stakeholders.

"It will play a significant role in enabling Basin ministers to be fully advised of those views on water matters concerning the Basin."



The appointments are:



Gail Godwin-Smith (chair), Scott Mason (Queensland Water Advisory Committee representative), Dr Ellen Litchfield (South Australia Water Advisory Committee representative), Dr Robin Gregory (Northern Territory Water Advisory Committee representative), Fred Hooper (NSW committee member), Charlee-Sue Frail (NSW committee member), Lorraine Merrick (SA committee member), Associate Professor Bradley Moggridge (ACT committee member), Michael Mayrhofer (SA committee member), Professor Cameron Holley (NSW committee member), Sharon Oldfield (SA committee member), David Johnson (NSW committee member), Professor Matthew Currell (VIC committee member) and Cr Cathy White (QLD committee member).

The New South Wales Water Advisory Committee representative position is still vacant.



