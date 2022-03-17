Live export talks provide certainty for northern producers

In spite of rising live export costs and reduced shipment numbers, representatives of the northern cattle trade are committed to rekindling their valued trade relationship with key South-East Asia markets.



On home soil, domestic markets continue to experience never-imagined-before prices; the benchmark Eastern Young Cattle Indicator closing on Wednesday at a staggering 1126.25c/kg dressed.



Queensland Live Export Association president Greg Pankhurst, treasurer Peter Watkins along with Dicky Adiwoso from Juang Jaya Feedlot, Indonesia recently visited the Australian Brahman Breeders Association's (ABBA) Brahman House to provide an update on the live export situation.



Mr Pankhurst said it was hoped shipment numbers would increase slightly later this year.



"The live export market at the moment, as we would all know, it is quiet. Unfortunately, it's just due to the prices, which are currently out of the range of our customers at the moment," he said.



"We're saying numbers will be back this year and it's not due to the demand, the demand is still very strong from Indonesia and Vietnam.

"Obviously with seasonal changes and the increased availability coming off in the north, we hope to see a few more cattle leave, probably more likely through Darwin rather than Townsville."

Extreme livestock prices has all but halted the movement of cattle from Queensland into the live trade.

Mr Pankhurst said the visit was a great step in rekindling ABBA's relationship with its Indonesian counterpart.



"The breed has always been very active up there, especially in the 90s and the 2000s, it's been a bit quieter in the past 10 years but they do have a good presence up there," he said.



"It's great to rekindle those relationships and also for the Brahman breeders to hear from someone who has come from Indonesia in the last four weeks, and to explain on what the market situation is and thoughts on moving forward."

Mr Pankhurst also sparked the possibility of an Indonesian Brahman Breeders Association, which would work together with the ABBA.

Strength in market remains in place

ABBA general manager Anastasia Fanning said the board was pleased to have Queensland Live Export representatives visit and gain a better understanding of the market.



"It was important to have the opportunity to speak with Greg, Peter and Dicky and get a better understanding of the market and what is the sentiment of the people due to the current pressures on it," Ms Fanning said.



Restockers throughout eastern Australia are scrambling for cattle, displacing the live export market.

Ms Fanning said the live export market was not only important to Brahman breeders but also vital to all markets down the entire east coast.



"There are many herds that breed large quantities of cattle for this market in the North and it is very important this market remains strong for our Brahman Breeders," she said.



"It was pleasing to hear of the strength of the markets that remains in place. Companies are keen to purchase cattle and as many as they can, especially of their preferred breed the Brahman, once some of these pressures ease.



"ABBA are very keen to take breeders to countries like Indonesia to get a better understanding of the processes in place.



"The visit highlighted the need for us to remain strong in our conversations with Indonesia and re-assure them that Australian breeders are very keen to return to better numbers as soon as it is practical for both Australia and Indonesia."



