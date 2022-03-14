Droughtmaster steers sell for $2700 at Eumundi

There were 206 head yarded at Stariha Auctions Eumundi cattle sale last week. Vendors who were able to get their stock out after recent flooding were rewarded with a strong market, with all descriptions of cattle in demand.

Terry Austin, Cooroy, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2700, $2380 and $2360. Anthony Carman, Cooran, sold Droughtmaster steers for $2200. Jack Sparrow Pty Ltd, Carters Ridge, sold Blonde steers for $2500, $2290 and $2260. Cooli Pastoral, Kenilworth, sold lines of young Droughtmaster and Charolais weaners, with steers making $2180 and $2060 and heifers $1750.

J Stephenson, Belli Park, sold a line of Droughtmaster steers calves for $1980. Gary Stonebridge, Obi Obi, sold a pen of Droughtmaster cross weaner steers for $2270. Brad Gray, Belli Park, sold Brangus weaner steers for $2370 and $2170 and a pen of Brangus steer calves for $1940. Edwards family, Gympie, sold Hereford vealer heifers for $1650.

Diamondfield Produce, Kandanga, sold young, light conditioned store steers for $1840, $1820, $1700, $1630 and $1620. Josh Sippel, Bellmere, sold Droughtmaster weaner males for $2100. Ken Klein, Woodford, sold Droughtmaster cows and calves for $3400 and Charbrays for $3200. Matthew McCosker, Obi Obi, sold a line of Hereford cows and calves for $3060.