Stanthorpe weaners average $2271

Demand for weaners was high at the annual Stanthorpe blue ribbon sale sale on Thursday, soaring to an average of $2271.

The 1661 head yarding of exceptional quality cattle at the show grounds was dominated by Angus, but also featured Hereford, Speckle Park, Charolais, Santa Gertrudis, Charbray, Limousin and Droughtmaster.

The champion pen of Angus steers was yarded by Michael and Jessica Smith, Adrigoole Angus, Woodenbong, weighing 419kg and selling for 670c/kg to return $2807.

The champion pen of Angus heifers also came from the Smiths. The 324kg pen sold for 790c/kg to return $2563.

+9 Photo gallery



















MORE GALLERIES

Rodney and Margaret Dowe, Isla, Tenterfield, yarded the champion pen of Hereford steers, which weighed 328kg and sold for 720c/kg to return $2359.

The champion pen of 259kg Hereford heifers also came from the Dowes, selling for 840c/kg ($2174).

Greenup Maryland Partnership had the champion pen of crossbred steers which weighed 346kg, selling for 700c/kg ($2423).

George and Fuhrmann director/livestock sales Maugan Benn said the sale was "exceptional".

"It's safe to say the market was as good as I've seen. I've never seen what happened yesterday before," Mr Benn said.

Mr Benn said the result was a culmination of supply and demand, and the quality on offer.

"Obviously supply is low and demand is very high, and the season we've had the last 12 months - both have been conducive to high prices.

"There were plenty of people chasing quality cattle, and a lot of repeat buyers that have bought weaners out of Stanthorpe before. They are very happy with the quality and that's why they keep coming back."

Rodney and Margaret Dowe, Isla, Tenterfield, yarded the champion pen of Hereford steers, which weighed 328kg and sold for 720c to return $2359.

Vendors came from Woodenbong, Tenterfield, Stanthorpe and Texas, and buyer support came from Roma, Miles, the Scenic Rim, Northern Rivers, Inverell, and Central NSW.

Michael Smith said an ideal wet season had resulted in a lot of happy vendors, including himself.

"I'm over the moon. It's a very strong market and a fantastic yarding of cattle across the board. Every vendor has produced a quality lineup of calves," Mr Smith said.

Mr Smith's offering of 150 EU Angus weaner steers and 80 EU Angus weaner heifers, all with Clunie Range bloodlines, were pasture fed and grain-assisted.

"We've been too wet to get trucks in, so a lot of them had no grain."

The producer said they had sold many of their heifers in the paddock this year, but always looked forward to the annual Stanthorpe sale to offer their cattle to the wider market.

More to come.

More news

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

