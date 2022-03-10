RFDS hero award to Justin and Kate

Local Heros: Justin and Kate Boshammer with their son Theo in the garden near Condamine. Picture supplied.

Condamine couple Justin and Kate Boshammer were left overwhelmed after being named the 2021 Royal Flying Doctor Service Queensland Hero.

After losing their precious seven-month-old daughter, Zara, to a severe and rare chromosomal condition, Pallister Killian Syndrome , Kate and Justin organised 'Zara's Day' just two weeks after her passing, to honour their little girl and raise funds for the RFDS who had flown Zara to Brisbane twice to receive specialist care at the Queensland Children's Hospital.

The Boshammers were nominated for their tireless work in raising funds for not only the RFDS, but also the Steve Waugh Foundation and their local hospital in Miles which was able to purchase two high flow oxygen facilities.

In 2020, Zara's Day raised more than $150,000 for the three organisations. But the family were not yet done. They again staged an online Zara's Day event in 2021, raising another $30,000 for the RFDS, along with $60,000 for the Steve Waugh Foundation.

"It was a beautiful surprise to be announced as the RFDS Queensland Hero and we feel it is as much for the supporters of Zara's Day as it is for us," Kate said.

Zara Boshammer with her dad Justin before she boarded the RFDS flight at Miles

"All of the regional winners have contributed in such meaningful ways and it was inspiring to watch their stories and learn about what they've done to support the RFDS.

"The experience we had with the Flying Doctor was incredible, and we were so grateful for the assurance that they would be there for us to transport Zara to where she needed to be."

As the overall winner, Kate and Justin will now receive a $7500 grant, courtesy of Ergon Energy Retail, to create or support a healthcare initiative in their community.

"Justin and I would like to use the Ergon Energy Retail grant to offer Nurture workshops in our community to provide important access to health, wellbeing and parenting education to mothers and expectant mothers," she said.

Also read: Stud cattle fitting in demand

"Participants will be informed and supported by learning from speakers who are experienced leaders in their fields, across a wide range of topics to help lead to more positive health outcomes for both mothers and babies.

"Through our journey with Zara I had a very different experience of pregnancy and early motherhood than I did with our first child, Theo. Although ours was quite a unique experience, it did give me insight into areas that I feel are important to women in regional areas.

"Every mother deserves to have an opportunity to be educated and supported in preparing for a positive birth experience, and understanding what that might mean for them. This is something I am so grateful to have experienced with Zara, and I believe it is intrinsically linked to postpartum wellbeing.

Kate Boshammer shares a very special loving moment with Zara.

"I feel that postnatal mental health and adjusting to the role of becoming a mother is a particularly important issue in rural communities. Often new mums are isolated and don't receive the care they need in the fourth trimester. To increase understanding of this area is paramount in ensuring the wellbeing of mums, and our communities as a whole."

"The journey will be different for everyone, although I think it all begins with being empowered through access to knowledge. You never know the difference that learning one piece of information, or hearing one person's story, could make to someone's life."

In addition to mothers, staff involved in local rural healthcare settings are also welcome to attend.



This will be an opportunity for valued healthcare professionals in the community to further develop their knowledge in these areas, contributing to long-term benefits for the wider region.

At this stage, Kate plans for the workshops to also be made available online, to enable this information to be accessed by mothers across Australia.

"Our goal is to educate, empower and support mothers in our community, during one of the most significant chapters of their lives," she said.

RFDS (Queensland Section) Chief Executive Officer Meredith Staib thanked all nine regional winners and congratulated Kate and Justin on being named the 2021 RFDS Queensland Hero.

"Kate and Justin's story clearly resonated with the public and this award is testament to the impact the Boshammers have had on their community and the legacy they've created for their daughter," she said.

"The money that Kate and Justin so generously raised for the RFDS has enabled the organisation to purchase new state-of-the-art baby capsules that will greatly benefit children during their flight to hospital."

Ergon Energy Retail executive general manager Ayesha Razzaq said the business was honoured to recognise the dedicated work of these selfless Local Heroes.

"This is our sixth year as a major partner of the awards, and each year I'm deeply moved by the effort, kindness and passion shown by all the nominees," she said.

"The work Kate and Justin have done through Zara's Day has truly made a difference to their community and the lives of many others," she said.

The annual RFDS Local Hero Awards are proudly supported by Ergon Energy Retail, Seven News Queensland andQueensland Country Life.

Nominations for this year's RFDS Local Hero Awards are now open. Visit www.rfdslocalhero.com.au to nominate a local hero today. Nominations close March 25.

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.