South Burnett graziers take over "regional institution"

Dubbed a "regional institution," South Burnett agricultural company the Kewpie Group has recently changed hands, with local graziers Paul and Delvene Woltmann taking the reins.

The organisation is based in Kingaroy, with a second base in Monto, and consists of Kewpie Stockfeeds, Kewpie Pig Enterprises and Kewpie Steel Fabrication.

The Woltmanns run a commercial cattle operation on their property at Gordonbrook and both have backgrounds in various agricultural fields, including the management of the iconic Barambah Station.

"We worked for Steve and Jane Wilson at Barambah for six years and then we leased it from them for four years," Mr Woltmann said.



"We bought the cattle from them in addition to the cattle we already had, and then shifted to Gordonbrook where we leased and eventually bought.



"We then started to ramp our cattle business up, leased a couple more places and started growing silage and backgrounding cattle."



Despite working with meat processing companies and purchasing and running trucks, the couple have always remained committed to their true passion of being graziers.

Having taken on the Kewpie Group, the Woltmann's are now looking to tie their cattle operation, Comrades Trading, in with the agri-business.

"We always come back to agriculture and our cattle," Ms Woltmann said.



"Our cattle operation is semi-intensive, they're grass fed but we supplement with a silage-based ration, and we typically sell them to the meatworks or feedlots.



"At some point in time we'll start to look at how we tie it all together.



"As we're doing the semi-intensive grazing, we see the mill as something that we can utilise to add value to the beef operation.



"It's essentially all vertically integrated."



Being graziers themselves allows the couple to understand their customers and the struggles that they face, particularly during drought.

"A lot of it is supply and demand, it depends on the seasons," Mr Woltmann said.



"When there's drought it can be the best for sales because people need to feed cattle, horses and any livestock, and it all goes ballistic.



"But then with your own cattle operation, you're suffering through the dry times along with everybody else."



The couple said their passion for agriculture and the district they call home plays a significant role in driving them to improve Kewpie.

"One of our major beliefs is that it's not just about shareholders, but also about stakeholders," Ms Woltmann said.



"There are a committed group of staff here and we want industry and jobs to stay in the region.



"By strategically and systematically improving aspects of the business over time, we should see a lot of positive outcomes for employees and the town, so we're looking forward to making some of those changes as time goes on.



"Kewpie does have a recognisable name that we can hopefully build on."



With a reach into northern New South Wales, as far north as Townsville, and west to Mount Isa, Kewpie stockfeeds is well-known not just around the South Burnett, but across a vast area.



On a local scale, the Woltmann's and Kewpie also support clubs and events around the district, including shows and school show teams, race meetings and campdrafts.



As the couple have been involved in different horse sports, namely campdrafting and cutting, they said this opportunity to give back to local events allows them to also stay involved in those communities.



"We love supporting the industries who support our business," Ms Woltmann said.



"We're also lucky that our pigs are killed locally and Kingaroy has become well-known for its pigs, especially with the more recently created Bacon Fest."



The couple said they look forward to continuing Kewpie's community involvement, ensuring that both Kingaroy and the South Burnett region maintain their place in the agricultural landscape.

