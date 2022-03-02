Downs farmer planning open forum with coal seam gas company

A Western Downs farmer says he is planning to hold an open forum about coal seam gas in April, allowing his family and a multinational energy company to have a public conversation about CSG expansion in the area.



Russell Bennie, along with his brother Steven and their parents, own nine property titles in the Dalby area.



When Russell moved onto his property at Cecil Plains in 2010, he found a plugged and abandoned exploration well which he wasn't told about prior to purchasing the property.



He said it was Arrow Energy's responsibility to remediate it, and because they had not done so, he began an "open, non confidential discussion" with the company, government officials and media via email.



All of this has culminated in a meeting, according to Mr Bennie.

"We have to formulate an agenda, and then we're having an open meeting where any members of the public and media [and] anyone who's interested can attend and Arrow and us will be having a discussion, but we will be leaving the floor open for comments and opinions from the general public," Mr Bennie said.



"I think it's important that people hear about our story."



DISCUSSION NEEDED: When Cecil Plains farmer Russell Bennie moved onto his property in 2010, he found a plugged and abandoned exploration well which he wasn't told about prior to purchasing the property. Photo: Lock The Gate

Mr Bennie said it would probably be held in late-April, because he needed to sit down with his consultant.

"Once I format the agenda, I'm actually turning it loose to the public. Everyone's going to have a chance to bring their problems," he said.

"And then further to that, the process will be entirely open and transparent like it has been since I started doing this, and people have the ability to see what outcomes we can achieve."



This follows news that Arrow Energy plans to start coal seam gas works east of the Condamine River for the first time next year, subject to approvals.

Arrow has been contacted for comment.

