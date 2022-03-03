Revealed: Beef industry's top producing sires of 2021

The extreme size of the genetic pool available to Queensland producers has been revealed following an analysis of registered progeny data from some of the state's popular breeds.



Queensland Country Life can reveal the sires from five breed societies who have recorded the most registered progeny for the year of 2021.



While the progeny list is likely to change as breeders continue to submit registrations for calves born in 2021, the current data revealed some breeds have 1000 to 2000 bulls with at least one progeny registered in that year.



Queensland Country Life can reveal the top 10 most widely used sires from five leading breed societies.

Stud game growing

Central Queensland stud breeder Ken McKenzie, Yaralla Droughtmasters, Blackwater, said he wasn't surprised at the exceptionally large gene pool that the breed had accumulated over the years.

Mr McKenzie said the breed was growing in popularity.

"There's a lot of fantastic stud breeders scattered across Australia and more and more breeders are lifting their game," he said.

"It doesn't surprise me of the large gene pool for the breed, because when you think about the amount of breeders that have many top sires and even some the smaller studs will have one or two top sires.

"It's a very competitive game, and everyone's trying to breed those top sires and it can be a bit cut throat, but that's the market.

"If you're in the stud game, you've got to have good genetics."



The $30,000 Droughtmaster bull Garthowen Velocity 2 had the most registered progeny for his breed in 2021, including 43 in total. Photo: Supplied

The top Droughtmaster sire only had 43 registered progeny for the year but the list was full of more than 1000 sires.



Leader Garthowen Velocity 2 was a prolific sire who covered 150 cows at Glenavon for a branding rate or 85pc in 2021.



Purchased in partnership with Munda Reds in Western Australia, and Glenavon stud, Yaamba, in 2015 for $30,000, Munda Reds have collected more than 3000 straws of his semen for use in Western Australia.



Related: CAP Droughtmaster sale topped by Glenavon herd bull

Velocity is now deceased and the last of the naturally mated sons were sold in 2021.

Breeders utilising imported genetics

In the Brangus database, the most popular sire was aherd bull called Belview P052 (P), who had 45 registered progeny.



However, the list was subject to a great deal of change, as several larger operations were still submitting calf registrations.

A Brangus herd bull called Belview P052 (P) had the most progeny for his breed to date, with 45 registered progeny for 2021. Photo: Supplied

Australia genetics were well represented, with only two American sires Suhn's Business Line 30D26 and DMR Investment 535F40.

Australian Brangus Cattle association executive officer Tessa Pearson, Armidale, said the Brangus list was an interesting insight into initial registrations.



"(This data) shows the sires with a variety of pedigrees being used heavily in breeding programs which register calves early," Ms Pearson said.

"While Brangus breeders still see the value of utilising imported genetics, registration data shows that many breeders recognise that Australian-bred Brangus provide many of the desirable, heritable traits that the industry is looking for, including adaptability, skin type and variation (of Brahman content)."

Yarrawonga M134 was the most widely used sire with Santa Gertrudis Australia having 83 progeny registered in 2021. Photo: Benelkay Santa Gertrudis stud

Ms Pearson said Brangus breeders were continuously using DNA testing and EBVs to assist in their selections.



"Our data shows a strong push for homozygous poll bulls as well as preference for animals, which have been sire verified," she said.

Santa Gertrudis sire Yarrawonga M134, known for his phenotype, depth and quiet disposition led their charge with 83 total registered progeny for 2021, followed closely by Rosevale Maverick P192 with 73 registered head.

Purchased for $38,000 in the 2017 Yarrawonga Waco annual bull sale, he is now the go to sire for the Benelkay Santa Gertrudis stud.



In 2020, off the back of a small joining he produced the top priced bull Benelkay Performer P090 selling for $12,000 to Widden stud and the second top priced bull Benelkay Producer P148 for $11,000 to Georgia Kirkby's Waterloo stud.

Breed legend JDH Mr Elmo Manso (IMP US) continues to dominate the Australian Brahman industry.

US imported Brahman sire JDH Mr Elmo Manso continues to capitlise on the Australian market, with 103 progeny.



Semen in the deceased sire sold for an international record of $8000 per straw at the NCC Global Genetics Sale in 2016. Interestingly, NCC Skoda, a son of Elmo, was close behind with 85 registered progeny.

NZ sire's huge influence in Australia

A New Zealand homozygous polled Charolais sire called Silverstream Manhattan M171 continued to dominate the Charolais breed in Australia, registering 95 progeny.



Owners Brent and Anna Fisher of Silverstream Charolais, Christchurch, run 500 Charolais cross cattle on their 1100 hectare beef property, alongside their stud operation which consists 280 stud Charolais cows and 75 Hereford stud females.



Manhattan M171 is out of a Silverstream Evolution cow, who has had a huge influence in the Silverstream stud herd and here in Australia.



New Zealand Charolais sire called Silverstream Manhattan M171 registered 95 progeny in Australia for 2021. Photo: Supplied

A son of Evolution called Moongool Lunar Rise, holds the Australian record price. Manhattan's sire is Silverstream Geddes and has sired a Canadian national champion among other notable achievements.



More than 800 straws of Manhattan's semen were sold in Australia in 2021. It was first sold in Australia in May 2020.

Mr Fisher said they were honoured that their bull has been so widely accepted.



"It's probably not surprising as the cattle in his pedigree have done so well. I think what has made him particularly popular is the fact he is homozygous polled," he said.



"There has been an increasing push for more poll cattle in the Charolais breed.



"Traditionally the poll cattle haven't had the strength of the horned cattle and to get a homozygous poll bull like Manhattan gives the strength and constitution that the cattle need in the real world environment."

Mr Fisher said the Australian market is of particular importance to his operation, not only as a market for genetics but as a source of genetics.



"Charolais breeders have done a great job with the breed in Australia and the quality continues to improve," he said.



"Australia is, to my way of thinking, the great melting pot of genetics for the Charolais breed.



"Breeders have sourced genetics from all over the world and the success the breed is enjoying commercially. It's a testament to the breeders, who are constantly striving to improve the breed."



Also see: Top 10 most widely used sires from nine leading breed societies from 2018-2020

Read more

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

