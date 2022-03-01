Outback station workers 'stuck on an island'

UNDER WATER: Glengyle Station manager Ray Degoumis opening a gate to get cattle to higher ground. Photo: Scott Blacket

When Ray Degoumis became farm manager at Glengyle Station in the central west last year, he didn't think he'd be needing a boat to get around.



However, upstream water from big rains has made its way south into the channel country waterways which run through the majority of the 526,000ha property near Bedourie.

It's also been the wettest January and February for the area in 13 years, with 165mm of rain falling - 10mm short of their annual average.

The combination has cut off road access to the property.

"We're basically stuck on an island at the moment," Mr Degoumis said.

"There's not a whole lot we can do, but we're cleaning workshops and tidying up the homestead."

Last week, the workers were forced to take a boat to the nearest shop for supplies - 50km away at Bedourie.

"We took the tinnie out the other day to get some supplies. A friend's father dropped his boat off at the bridge for us and we picked it up there. It took us about and hour-an-a-half each way," Mr Degoumis said.

He said the area usually experienced one big flood every 10 years, with the last one occurring in 2010-11.

The station, which is owned by S. Kidman & Co, has also been busy moving some of the 9000 Santa Gertrudis breeding herd to higher ground.

"It was pretty unexpected how quick the water came up," Mr Degoumis said.

"There was a cow and a calf stuck in one of the paddocks, so we opened it up for them and pushed them out."

Mustering will have to wait

Usually at this time of year, the station would be gearing up for the first round of mustering for the season, but with floodwaters still rising in some parts, it will have to wait until mid-April.



But it's not all bad news for the station, with the wet producing plenty of feed on the ground.

"It's the best news being a young manager. At least we'll have plenty of tucker and plenty of water all year round," Mr Degoumis said

"We had enough rain throughout last year, but it was getting bad enough that we would have been buggered by this time if no rain came along. We would have been getting rid of some cattle - at least 4000 by April.

"It's a lifesaver really, otherwise we would have been mustering flat out and who knows how long we would've been going for."

Wild sorghum is even starting to grow in paddocks.

"It's the first time I've seen it, actually, in my whole ringing life," he said.

"Some of the paddocks have only had about four or five days of actual dry and sunlight since November really. It's amazing to see."

Kidman was bought in 2016 by Australian Outback Beef. AOB is 67pc owned by Hancock Prospecting - of which Gina Rinehart is executive chairman - and 33pc by Shanghai CRED Real Estate Stock Co.

TEAM EFFORT: Codie and Ray Degoumis. Photo: Supplied

From ringer to farm manager

Working as a third and fourth year ringer on a massive outback cattle station in 2010, Ray Degoumis had no idea he would be running the place over a decade later, let alone surrounded by floodwaters.

He asked the previous manager for a head stockman job and got it, and then when he resigned, Mr Degoumis thought it was time to consider his future.



"Me and my wife's stepfather were having a couple beers one afternoon and he convinced me to put in for the job here and I ended up getting it," he said.

"I didn't think I was quite ready for it, but I've been in the industry long enough and we ended up taking the next step."

Mr Degoumis, 28, has been working in the industry for 14 years, and his father Peter has been running Nappa Merrie Station - famed for the Burke and Wills 'Dig' tree - for 20 years.

His wife Codie, 26, has also taken on more responsibility, moving from cook to administrator last year.



"I've done a few business certificates and traineeships, so office work isn't too scary for me at all," she said.

It's a life the pair have always loved.

"This has been our lifestyle for a few years. I love it. Town life's definitely not for us."

