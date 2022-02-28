Queensland floods death toll rises to seven, northern NSW towns evacuate

Another person has died in floodwaters in Queensland taking the death toll to seven, as the state braces for more heavy rain as a week-long flood crisis continues to impact thousands of residents in the state's southeast.

The 59-year-old Carseldine man died at Fitzgibbon, a suburb north of Brisbane, on Sunday afternoon, Queensland Police said on Monday.

He was trying to cross Cabbage Tree Creek on foot when he was swept away.

Two witnesses raised the alarm and went to his aid but despite their best efforts and those of attending paramedics he died at the scene.



Almost a thousand schools will be closed in 13 local government areas on Monday, and residents are being warned to avoid all non-essential travel.

Floodwaters seen in the southeastern Queensland town of Gympie. Source: EPA/Queensland Fire and Emergency Services

Transport and Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey says there will be significant road closures and limited public transport options across the region.

"We've had to close parts of the Gateway Motorway, Ipswich Motorway, Bruce Highway, and dozens of major roads across southeast Queensland," Mr Bailey said in a statement on Sunday night.

Severe weather warnings remain in place as a new system of storms track towards the state's battered southeast, heightening fears that the long-running flood emergency could worsen, especially in Brisbane.

More than 1400 homes along the Brisbane River are expected to be inundated, with more heavy rain forecast for the city stoking fears its swollen river could rise even further.

Brisbane City Council issued a warning to ask residents in high risk zones along the river to consider evacuating, including in Brisbane City, Newstead, West End, New Farm, Milton, St Lucia, Bulimba, South Brisbane, Toowong and Rocklea.

Flooding was widespread on Sunday, impacting Gympie, Maryborough, Sunshine Coast, Ipswich and Brisbane, while major flood warnings were in place for the Mary River, Mooloolah, Noosa and Maroochy rivers, Upper Brisbane and Stanley rivers, Laidley, Lockyer and Warrill creeks, as well as the Bremer and Logan rivers.

Amid the crisis, water was being released from Brisbane's Wivenhoe Dam, which was over capacity. The Moogerah Dam, inland from the Gold Coast, was also spilling, as was the Atkinson Dam.

Gold Coast residents from Tallebudgera to Currumbin have been issued a 'watch and act' warning of "intense" rainfall and flood risk.



IN OTHER NEWS:



After smashing the southeast, the severe weather was forecast to move south to the Gold Coast, and then cross the border into NSW's northern rivers district.

Meanwhile, the search continues for a sole sailor, aged in his 70s, who fell overboard from his vessel near the mouth of Breakfast Creek about on Saturday.

Lismore evacuated as NSW hit with floods

There is widespread flooding in the Northern Rivers district of NSW and authorities have ordered people in the city of Lismore to evacuate as the Wilson River broke its levee overnight.

The entire Lismore CBD is inundated after days of unrelenting torrential rain and the Bureau of Meteorology says the Wilson River could peak at 13.5 metres on Monday night, meaning the city is facing its worst flooding in nearly 50 years.

"Flood levels are expected to exceed those seen in 2017 and may reach the 1974 flood level," the BoM says.

A severe weather warning has been issued for the Northern Rivers and parts of the Mid North Coast and Northern Tablelands.

There is flooding across the region, many roads are cut and the State Emergency Service is warning people to heed warnings and avoid entering floodwaters.

The BoM is warning of the potential for life-threatening flash flooding with six-hourly rainfall totals between 80 and 120mm likely, possibly reaching in excess of 150mm.

The Richmond River is causing major flooding at Kyogle, Coraki and Bungawalbyn, moderate flooding at Woodburn, and minor flooding at Wiangaree and Casino.

South Murwillumbah has also been evacuated as roads are cut and the only way out is by boat.

The SES ordered the town of Mullumbimby to evacuate on Monday morning as the area is threatened by rapidly rising floodwaters from the Brunswick River.



One NSW life has already been lost, with a man killed when his LandCruiser was carried away by floodwaters on the Central Coast, north of Sydney, on Friday.



Australian Associated Press

