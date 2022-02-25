Flooded again: "It just sat on top of us"

Farmers across Queensland woke up to water-front views again this morning after several hundred millimetres fell on already full water systems.

Among those impacted by a cell that felt like it "just sat on top of us" was the Archer family from Kondar, north west of Goondiwindi.



They recored 115mm of rain on Tuesday night followed by another 150mm in the gauge this morning, forcing them to pull up stumps on their sorghum harvest.

Alex Archer and her husband Ian had harvested 160 hectares with almost another 400 hectares to go, but they were looking at the positives.

They had their fingers and toes crossed the sorghum stayed standing and water could subside off their pastures quickly.



"Most of it is still standing now so we are hoping to get back into it when the sun comes out," Ms Archer said.

"We have got 400 hectare to go and, of that, there is some later stuff that is still flowering so it will benefit from all of this. We are trying to see all the positives.



"We had to move some cows and calves and bulls out of paddocks onto a bit of higher ground but they are all safe now.



"It's topped everything up and the creeks are huge, my Dad's been here his whole life and hasn't seen it this big before."



The Archers only welcomed their newborn, Winnie, a few weeks ago and were grateful her arrival hadn't coincided with the weather event that had left them isolated at their farm cottage.

"We're grateful she arrived when she did because if there was a rain event we would have been very stressed with what to do and where to go," Ms Archer said.

Grantham residents evacuated

Residents in low lying areas of Grantham were being told to move to higher ground the Grantham Flood Warning System was activated on Friday afternoon.

Council is said to have received reports some houses in Grantham have, or are at risk of water inundation and as a result has requested Queensland Police tell those in low-lying parts of Grantham and Helidon to relocate.



A flooded creek outside of Biggenden.

Two floods in two months

In the Wide Bay Burnett region, the town of Dallarnil was hit with another flash flood overnight with some nearby resident reporting more than 400mm of rain.



Ergon Energy clocked 160,000 lightning strikes within 200km of Bundaberg overnight, and was working to restore power supply to 4000 customers in the Bundaberg, Fraser Coast, Gladstone and North Burnett council areas.



Local resident Loretta Hetherington said they'd received 420mm up to this morning, after the area had already received around 600mm in the January floods.

"The significant difference was the wind and there is significant tree damage; there was trees just twisted off and widespread power outages," she said.

Blazeaid volunteers had already been in the area helping residents impacted by the January floods and were having "a long overdue rest day today" before their services would be desperately needed again.

"Many have had only four days off in the last four weeks," volunteer Bev Holzberger said on Facebook.

BoM has been contacted for comment.

