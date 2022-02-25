Member for Callide calls for restrictions on shows to be axed

Member for Callide MP Colin Boyce has called for vaccine restrictions on agricultural shows to be dropped, after pleading with the State Government to consider the effects on rural communities.

The MP released a statement yesterday explaining that he has reached out to the Minister for Health and the Chief Health Officer to review the current directives, but has not yet received a reply to his "urgent request."

In his statement, Mr Boyce expressed his sympathy for show committees and affected towns regarding the financial and social impacts of having to postpone and cancel their events.

"Many shows are not going ahead this year due to the vaccine mandates," Mr Boyce said.



"It appears the current Queensland Health Vaccination Status Directive (No.3) is deliberately discriminatory against Agricultural shows."



"The latest directive is full of inconsistencies, anomalies, grey areas and confusion, and Queensland Health are unable to provide any written clarification to questions asked by the show societies.



"These committees are seeking to hold an inclusive show for all patrons, regardless of their vaccination status.



"They are simply requesting that the directives which apply to all other outdoor community and sporting events be applied to Agricultural Shows - the ultimate outdoor community event in their town."



The Queensland Chamber of Agricultural Societies have also reached out with questions surrounding the restrictions on shows but received no answers.



QCAS have also not been consulted on the directives affecting shows, or kept updated on developments around the vaccine mandate.



Bell show program altered due to rain event

Despite significant rainfall affecting many areas of Queensland overnight, the state's first show of 2022 will go ahead with a slightly altered program.

The Bell show committee have confirmed that their show will go ahead tomorrow, but without the horse, ring and prime cattle events.

The barrel racing event has also been cut from Sunday's rodeo program due to the wet conditions.

Committee Secretary Todd Williams said that the society will monitor the situation throughout the day and continue to release updates accordingly.

