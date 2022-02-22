Longhorn steer unlawfully killed at Crows Nest

File picture.

The Toowoomba Major and Organised Crime Squad - Rural (MOCS Rural) is investigating the death of a Longhorn steer in Crows Nest, north of Toowoomba.



Police are seeking assistance in relation to a stock killing and stealing investigation which occurred between Saturday, November 20 and Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Unknown persons are alleged to have entered a Crows Nest property and unlawfully killed a Texas Longhorn steer, before removing the head from the steer and leaving the remainder of the body.

This breed of cattle is commonly known for their horns for trophies which are distinctive and shown in the image above.

Police are appealing for anyone who may have information or have seen any suspicious activity in the area between November 20 and November 23 to contact police. Investigations are continuing.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink by providing information using the online suspicious activity form 24hrs per day at www.police.qld.gov.au/reporting.

Report crime information anonymously via Crime Stoppers. Call 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestoppersqld.com.au.

Quote this reference number: QP210218239