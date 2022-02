After 12 years on the run, fugitive arrested in Far North Queensland

A convicted killer who evaded Victorian police for 12 years has been arrested in Far North Queensland.

Graham Gene Potter has been wanted since 2010 after he allegedly failed to appear in the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on charges of conspiracy to murder and Commonwealth drug offences.

Potter was allegedly hired in 2008 to kill a man at the wedding of the son of Melbourne underworld figure Mick Gatto.

He also faces charges over a $440 million ecstasy and cocaine haul the same year.

The 64-year-old was arrested on Monday morning in Queensland's Tablelands region.

Victorian detectives will now travel to Queensland to help with Potter's extradition.

He is expected to appear before Mareeba Magistrates' Court on Tuesday.



He is known to use disguises, such as wigs and fat suits, and there have been several unconfirmed sightings over the years.

Potter was previously spotted by police at Tully, in North Queensland, in August 2010 but escaped.

MORE READING: Govt accused of rushing UK trade deal without scrutiny for political gain

MORE READING: Global wheat stocks tighten sharply among major exporters



Australian Associated Press

Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.