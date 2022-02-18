Chinchilla's bucking bonanza

+12 Photos: Clare Adcock

























MORE GALLERIES

The crowds were out in force tonight at the Chinchilla 4B's Rodeo Bonanza, kicking off what is set to be a ripper weekend in the watermelon capital.

Storms circled the arena but held off for the afternoon as locals and visitors alike poured into town to see some action.

The littlest cowboys and cowgirls opened the event with the mini kids rodeo, before the barrel racing stepped it up a notch, showcasing some of the best local talent in both the junior and ladies events.

As the sun went down and the lights came on, the real-deal cowboys made their way to the arena, competing in the bareback, saddle bronc, and bull rides later into the evening.

An appearance from number one PBR Australia bull rider Brady Fielder had everyone waiting with anticipation to see his performance after a cracking win at the Rockhampton International last weekend.



A tribute to Chinchilla's rodeo history was also a highlight of the night, with a presentation showcasing years of local talent.

The action will continue tomorrow morning with the Chinchilla Show Times QBRA Bonanza Barrel Racing event taking place during the day.

For those who aren't quite game to have a crack on a real bull, the Club Hotel is hosting a Buck Off Rodeo Party tomorrow evening with the mechanical bull greased up and ready to go.

Also read: Kelly chain demand unprecedented

Also read: Horse owners urged to be vigilant as big head cases rise across south east Qld



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

