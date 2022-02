Weaner steers reach 862c/kg at Emerald

With just over 2000 head yarded at Emerald on Thursday, the market held firm on mostly all categories with lesser numbers in the feeder and weaner steer weight ranges.



Heavy steers over 550kg topped at 496c/kg, while steers 500-550kg reached 520c/kg to average 489 cents. Steers 400-500kg topped at 582c/kg to average 543 cents, with steers 280-350kg topped at 762c/kg.



Steers in the weaner weight ranges reached 862c/kg to average 780 cents. heavy heifers reached 515c/kg to average 455 cents, with heifers 350-400kg topping at 629c/kg, heifers 280-350kg topped at 642c/kg to average 589 cents, while heifers in the weaner weight ranges topped at 686c/kg to average 640 cents.



Heavy Cows made to 413c/kg to average 401 cents. a larger draft of cows and calves this week than normal saw the best to $3050/unit.

Sale Highlights

The Westerberg family, Emerald, sold Brangus cross steers to 518c/kg to weigh 541kg or $2805.



The Prince family, Melaleuca, Capella, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 574c/kg to weigh 411kg and returned $2364.



The New family, Many Waters, Middlemount, sold Brahman cross heifers to 590c/kg to weigh 355kg or $2095.



The Garside family, Monash, Comet, sold a line of EU Droughtmaster heifers with the run making 610c/kg to average 334kg or $2040.



The Foot family, Karin Downs, Capella, sold Droughtmaster cows to 412c/kg to weigh 646kg or $2664.



The Barlow family, Amaroo, Comet, sold Brangus cows making to 398c/kg to weigh 565kg or $2249.



Arcturus Downs, Springsure, sold Droughtmaster cows making to 396c/kg to weigh 558kg and $2213 while their heifers made to 415c/kg and weighed 513kg or $2132.