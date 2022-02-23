WA research looks at grapevine dormancy and climate change

RESEARCH: A single node explant in growth-forcing conditions, as used to test dormancy. Picture: Dr Santiago Signorelli.

WORK into grapevine bud dormancy could have wider reaching positive impacts for other crops to help deal with climate change.

University of Western Australia researchers have looked into why latent grapevine buds are unable to resume growth in summer.



The research could lead to better managing the effects of climate change in crops.

The study, published in the Journal of Experimental Botany, investigated the apparent disconnect between dormancy and the underlying metabolism of grapevine buds, from bud set in summer to bud burst in spring.

Dormancy is a seasonal condition of inactivity that is common among woody perennial plant species, including many commercial fruit-producing species.



The transition to dormancy suspends vegetative and reproductive growth and protects embryonic organs during unfavourable conditions such as winter frost.

Dormancy is made up of numerous processes (such as growth, metabolism and vascular) that are influenced by climate factors.

The expression of dormancy for any one species or variety varies in different seasons and climates and can have a large influence on fruit or seed production in the following year.

Over two consecutive years, the researchers evaluated the competence of bud growth from 275 Merlot grapevines in the Margaret River region of Western Australia.



In addition to RNA sequence data analysis, they measured the depth of dormancy, effect of climate and chilling, bud moisture content, bud respiration and internal bud oxygen partial pressure.

The data revealed a pronounced peak of dormancy in late summer followed by a two-phase release from dormancy during autumn and late winter.

Project leader Dr Michael Considine said the findings established a clear disconnect between the capacity to grow and metabolic and transcriptional regulation.

IN FIELD: Dr Michael Considine preparing to sample bud material in Margaret River. Picture: Dr John Considine.

"We observed an extreme resistance of explants (plant samples) collected in late summer to resume growth, which was not consistent with the seasonal dynamics of climate, physiology or gene expression," he said.

"This study provides critical insight to the understanding of the regulation of dormancy."

Dr Considine said a greater understanding of dormancy transitions was integral to better managing the effects of climate change in forest and crop systems.

"Grapevines display considerable plasticity to climate and seasonality," he said.

"Understanding the relationship between metabolism, cell signalling, and growth physiology is essential to enable changes in practice that accommodate regional climate change and enable increased productivity in marginal, warmer climates.

"For example, this research could lead to better management of energy reserves in warmed climates such as Carnarvon, Broome and the Northern Territory."

The UWA research team included Dr Yazhini Velappan, Dr Tinashe Chabikwa, Dr John Considine, Dr Patricia Agudelo-Romero and Dr Santiago Signorelli, as well as Professor Christine Foyer from the University of Birmingham.

The story WA research looks at grapevine dormancy and climate change first appeared on Good Fruit & Vegetables.