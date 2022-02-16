Nebo Santa steers sell to a top of 808c

The first Nebo combined agents' sale for 2022 saw a total yarding of 692.



The market was fully firm to dearer with Fort Cooper and Cockenzie offering exceptional lines.



Steers and heifers were in strong demand with the majority of the yarding being sold to southern and western buyers.



A smaller yarding of fat cattle sold to a very competitive market with cows making over $4/kg.



A limited number of heavy feeder steers and feeder heifers sold to a firm market.



Fort Cooper, Nebo, sold 95 No.1 and No.2 Santa steers to a top of 808c/kg to average $2248/hd.



Darryl Aldridge, Nebo, sold weaner steers for 772c/kg to come back at $1801/hd.



Muggera Pty Ltd, Nebo, sold steers for 706c/kg to average 313kg to return $2212/hd.



Zita Pastoral, Nebo, sold steers for 802c/kg averaging at 208kg to return $1669/hd.



DJ and LF Dunn sold Charbray steers for 628c/kg, weighing 360kg to return $2261/hd.



G Barr and D Brown, Nebo, sold Charbray cows topping at 408c/kg, weighing 715kg, to return $2918/hd.



ES Hall sold aged Brahman PTIC cows for $2325/hd and dry cows for 403c/kg, weighing 602kg to return $2429/hd.



KA Thomas sold aged store cows for 410c/kg, weighing 416kg to return $1707/hd.



Fort Cooper, Nebo, sold 164 No.1 Santa heifers to a top of 728c/kg to average $1770/hd.



Darryl Aldridge, Nebo, sold Charbray weaner heifers for 658c/kg to top at $1634/hd.



Zita Pastoral, Nebo, sold heifers for 752c/kg averaging at 205kg to return $1552/hd.



Fort Cooper, Nebo, sold 21 Santa cows and calves for $3700/unit.



GE and ES Hall sold a Red Belmont Bull for 345c/kg weighing 800kg to return $2761.

