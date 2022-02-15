LNP announce their candidate for Callide by-election

Chinchilla geologist and farming advocate Bryson Head will be the Liberal National Party's candidate in the upcoming Callide by-election.



Bryson has been chosen by the local members of the LNP as the next candidate to replace outgoing Callide MP Colin Boyce, who is running as the Flynn LNP candidate for the upcoming Federal election.



Mr Boyce won the seat of Callide with a comfortable 15.8 per cent margin at the October 2020 state election.

He will be required to resign from his state office to contest the federal election, under section 44 of the constitution, therefore triggering a state by-election.



The Callide electorate extends from as north as Calliope to south as Chinchilla and takes in Banana Shire, Western Downs, North Burnett, Bundaberg, and Gladstone Regional Councils.



Standing up for farmers and miners

Bryson, 26, grew up on a family cropping farm north of Brigalow and spent most of his youth between Brigalow and Mt Perry in the North Burnett, cutting rosewood fence posts, mustering, and picking watermelons for local growers.

Based in Chinchilla, Mr Head is a qualified geologist, working at a regional Queensland mine and has previous experiences working in mines in the Hunter Valley and in Canada.



Mr Head said he is standing up for and protecting agriculture, mining and manufacturing jobs that are threatened by Labor's policies.

"I am excited to stand up for the region I was born in and the region I have lived most of my life," he said.

"I care deeply about the future of our region, and the future of Queensland.



"Regional Queensland matters, and so do its people and communities. We need people in Parliament who will stand up and fight hard for our fair share."

Green Shirts Movement campaign manager Bryson Head and national coordinator Marty Bella.

A national campaign manager for the Green Shirts Movement, Bryson strongly opposes the Palaszczuk government's legislations and laws regarding vegetation management, animal welfare and reef regulations.



"Under Labor, essential services in Callide have fallen even further behind and red tape has made it tough for farmers and local businesses," Mr Head said.

"It is 2022 and we still hear harrowing stories of mothers giving birth on the side of the road because the closest maternity ward has been closed.

"This is wrong. It's not good enough. It doesn't happen in Brisbane and it shouldn't happen in regional Queensland."

Mr Head has worked as a Recovery Support Officer for the federal government's National Recovery and Resilience Agency where he was the boots on the ground for the federal government's drought and disaster initiatives.



Head endorsed by LNP

Leader of the Opposition David Crisafulli MP congratulated Bryson Head on his endorsement as the LNP's Candidate for Callide, and said he was the best person to represent the LNP.

"Grounded with agricultural roots, Bryson is a champion of the bush who will bring a new energy to the people of Callide," Mr Crisafulli said.

"A passionate, hungry and big voice for regional Queensland, I look forward to working with him and the communities of Callide."

When will Callide electors vote?

The Callide electorate has over 34,000 constituents eligible to vote and when Mr Boyce resigns as Callide MP, they'll be required to vote for their new state member by June.

A Queensland Electoral Commisson (EEC) spokesperson said there is currently no formal vacancy in the office of the Member for Callide.

"Until this occurs, and a writ is issued by the Governor or the Speaker (depending on when the formal resignation and vacancy occurs), the ECQ is unable to make formal arrangements to conduct a by-election.

"At this stage, given a candidate for a federal seat is not required to resign from a state parliament until nominating, and there is currently no federal election timetable, it is not clear when that resignation and vacancy might occur."



