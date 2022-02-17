Shootout prize pool expands in 2022

Bull breeders are encouraged to start scouting out their best 2022 sale offerings with news that ACM's Sire Shootout will return on June 28-30 with more sponsors and prizes on offer.

The highly successful online bull competition and marketing opportunity will be broadcast across the six mastheads in Queensland, NSW, Victoria, South Australia and Western Australia with the websites now open to nominations.

All bull entries and videos must be submitted no later than June 9 but early birds are welcomed.

The new nomination forms allow for the bull's information, including raw scans and EBV data for the first time, and their media files to be uploaded all at once.

For a $200 entry fee (plus GST), stud principals will be in the running to secure more than $17,000 in cash and prizes thanks to the support of GDL, Droughtmaster Australia and Riverina.



Not only will the supreme and runner up bull receive $7000 and $3000 cash respectively along with $1000 Riverina vouchers and $1000 ACM vouchers each, this year the first three placegetters from each class will also be rewarded with $300 advertising vouchers.

The Sire Shootout landing page is live on all six ACM mastheads. Simply head to the masthead, hover over the cattle section and you'll find the Sire Shootout drop down menu.

In another new reward, the top price Sire Shootout bull that is sold in 2022 will receive a $500 advertising voucher to be used with Australian Community Media.

The most popular bull as voted in the Viewers' Choice competition will receive a $500 cash prize.



The inaugural event in 2020 became a platform to launch the $180,000 Nicneil Sugar Daddy and the momentum failed to reduce in 2021 when bulls sold at public auction to average $25,292 with overall winner Barronessa Holloway from Atherton in Far North Queensland gaining money-can't-buy exposure.



The day after judging Facebook live streams had eclipsed 13,700 while the online broadcast on all six agriculture mastheads totalled 2231 views from Australia, Canada, New Caledonia, United Kingdom and United States of America.

Add that with the fact the viewer's choice competition also received twice as many votes stretching across the globe, and the marketing capabilities of Sire Shootout were clear to see.

Each stud can nominate a maximum of four bulls and the competition is open to Australian animals only.

Sire Shootout bulls must be registered with a breed society and genuinely for sale in 2022 through either a private treaty or a public auction.

For more information on the marketing benefits visit the Sire Shootout landing pages or contact your local ACM livestock representative.