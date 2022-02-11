Epuron eyes Central Queensland for next wind farm project

One of Australia's largest renewable developers is investigating a site south-west of Marlborough in Central Queensland for it's latest project.



Epuron is currently in the preliminary investigation stage of establishing a new large scale wind farm, which could involve 50-100 wind turbines.

The project, named Boomer Range Wind Farm, would be located on land currently used for cattle grazing, approximately 90 km north west of Rockhampton.

The project has been titled 'Boomer Range Wind Farm' and is not in the spot known as Boomer Range or Boomer Mountains.

Ark Energy, a wholly-owned Australian subsidiary of Korea Zinc, acquired a 100 per cent interest in Epuron in December, 2021.

Harnessing the winds in CQ

Central Queensland has been identified by the Australian Energy Market Operator as an optimal area for new projects, to support the state's renewable energy growth and clean energy transition.



According to the Epuron's website, the site proposed for Boomer Range Wind Farm has an excellent wind resource, is used for cattle grazing, which is complementary to wind farming and is close to the transmission network, making it an ideal location for a wind farm.



The project site is located approximately 30 km south-west of Marlborough and 70 km south of St Lawrence. Photo: Epuron

Epuron general manager development Anthony Russo, Queensland, said the the project is at the very early stages.



"Feasibility studies are underway and the location appears to have an excellent wind resource and is close to the existing 275kV transmission line," Mr Russo said.

"The application will require various specialist assessments such as for ecology, noise, transport, visual impact and cultural heritage, and studies for these are due to commence soon."

"Epuron is currently monitoring the wind resource and consulting with landowners, Traditional Owners and other key stakeholders for the project design.



"We are keen to meet and chat to members of the local community about the proposal at an information session in Marlborough on Friday March 11."



Mr Russo said it was too early in the preliminary investigations to quantify how much land will need to be cleared.



Community information sessions

An information session will be held in Marlborough next month to give interested members of the community an opportunity to learn more about the project and discuss it with the project team.



The session will be a two hour drop in and include a short presentation.

Time: 4-6pm (including presentation at 5pm), Friday March 11, 2022

Location: Common Area, Marlborough Historical Museum, 15 Milman St, Marlborough.

To assist with catering and COVID requirements please notify attendance by Wednesday 9 March. To register email info@boomerrangewindfarm.com.au or call 1300 208 865.



