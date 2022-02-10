More winners and losers emerge from $500m council funding shakeup

More winners and losers have emerged from one of the biggest shakeups to council funding in a decade.



In the last fortnight, 12 Queensland local governments confirmed they were getting an increase in funding stemming from recent changes to Financial Assistance grants - currently worth more than half a billion dollars annually.



Those councils were Goondiwindi, Banana, Paroo, Quilpie, Richmond, Barcoo, Cassowary Coast, Somerset, Cook, Barcaldine, Douglas and Lockyer Valley.

Meanwhile, councils including Mareeba, Whitsundays, Gladstone, Redlands, Livingstone and Western Downs councils said they would be worse off.



They join North Burnett, Toowoomba, Bundaberg, Fraser Coast, South Burnett and Rockhampton councils, which have been vocal about the negative impact the changes will have.



Last year, the Queensland Local Government Grants Commission held a review of its methodology for allocating the federally-funded FA grants as it hadn't implemented a new model since 2011 and believed a more equitable distribution could be achieved.



Then, in December, it advised 50 of the state's 77 councils they would be receiving an increase over the next three financial years and told the other 27 they would see a drop.

For 2021-22, Queensland received $532 million or 19.7 per cent of the national $2.7 billion FA grant pool.



In the Lockyer Valley region, Mayor Tanya Milliganis delighted her region will receive additional funding.



"Historically, our residents have copped the raw end of the stick with funding allocations, limiting our financial capacity to improve assets and offer similar experiences to that of metropolitan councils," Ms Milligan said.



Ms Milligan said council welcomed the review of the methodology and was excited by what the increase may mean for the financial sustainability of the rural community.



"Fairness and reliability transcend all of our decision making processes - so to see the Commission adopting a formula that supports this for their funding opportunities is music to our ears," she said.



Up in Cook Shire, council is expecting an increase of about 3pc for 2022-23, with similar increases in 2023-24 and 2024-25.



"It's really not much when we have to run the largest shire in Queensland with an operating deficit of approximately $6 million per annum," Mayor Peter Scott said.



Mr Scott said the extra 3pc could employ additional staff to help deliver the workload required from council by the government and ratepayers.

Cassowary Coast Regional Councilexpects its allocation to increase by about 8pc for the 2022-23 year.



Mayor Mark Nolan said in an ever-changing environment, he welcomed the review.



"The new grant allocation methodology achieves a more equitable outcome ensuring that funding is allocated to where it is needed most," Mr Nolan said.



Mr Nolan said Cassowary Coast had a small ratepayer base and large asset base being an amalgamated region of former Cardwell and Johnstone shires.

"We effectively maintain and depreciate two sets of assets from those councils and every dollar of external funding counts. Our asset value per rateable property is almost double our neighbouring councils," he said.



Council is expected to utilise additional funding received towards continuing to improve road infrastructure and ongoing operational expenses.

Quilpie Shire is another area that will benefit from the revised methodology.

"As Quilpie Shire is one of the councils that will benefit from the revised methodology announced by the Commission, we are obviously very supportive," Mayor Stuart Mackenzie said.

Also in support of the changes is Goondiwindi Regional Council Mayor Lawrence Springborg.

'We are grateful for the consideration of additional funds and will ensure that the federal government and our local community will get maximum benefit," Mr Springborg said.

Fifty-three councils are yet to confirm their status.

