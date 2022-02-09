Weaner steers hit 900c at Roma

Sales
MAA Roma agent Seamus Filan with Stinson Pastoral Co, Roma, Angus cross steers that sold to 846c/kg reaching a top of $1949 to average $1858.

There were 2494 cattle offered at Roma on Tuesday.

A total of 2494 head of cattle were consigned at Roma's store sale on Tuesday.

Weaner steers under 220kg topped at 900c and averaged 851c, weaner steers 220-280kg reached 876c and averaged 707c, steers 280- 350kg reached 770c and averaged 695c, and steers 350-400kg reached 656c and averaged 610c. Feeder steers 400-550kg topped at 598c, averaging 540c. Cows and calves hit $3260/unit.

1940 Grazing Company, Bowood, Mitchell, sold Santa steers to 900c reaching $2885 to average $2114. KB and MD Mansfeild, Bampi, Roma, sold Santa cross steers to 874c reaching $2468 to average $2181. Stinson Pastoral Co, Roma, sold Angus cross steers to 846c reaching $1949 to average $1858. The Angus cross heifers sold to 714c topping at $1857 to average $1642.

CP Colley, Brucedale, Roma, sold Angus steers to 828c reaching $2253 to average $2244. The Angus heifers sold to 720c topping at $2092 to average $1990. D and K Twist, Juandah Downs, Mungallala, sold Shorthorn cross steers to 770c reaching $2495 to average $2395. EJ and CL Rolfe, Nindinna, Roma, sold Charolais steers to 764c reaching $2784 to average $2453. The Charolais heifers sold to 654c topping at $2142 to average $2038.

Glenorie Grazing Co, Glenorie, Morven, sold Angus cross steers to 718c reaching $2454 to average $2322. MJ and ZM Bonisch, Linga Longa, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 716c reaching $2455 to average $2046. Hancock Pastoral Co, Warrina, Roma, sold Brahman cross steers to 710c topping at $1784 to average $1716. DW and TL Phillips, Luccombe, Mitchell, sold Angus cross steers to 690c reaching $2217 to average $2152.

AF and MF Douglas, Springfield, Mitchell, sold Droughtmaster steers to 670c reaching $2220 to average $2192. The Droughtmaster heifers sold to 640c topping at $1901 to average $1819. Brian Cloherty, Kingull West, Roma, sold Santa cross steers to 664c reaching $2262 to average $2255.

WD and JE Purcell, Bridgeman Downs, Roma, sold Angus steers to 626c reaching $2403 to average $2403. A Swan, Springtime, Wallumbilla, sold Angus steers to 610c reaching $2771 to average $2485. Brigalow Beef Co, Wallaroo, Injune, sold composite steers to 586c reaching $2550 to average $2345.

CF and D Walsh, Townsend, Roma, sold Santa cross steers to 584c topping at $2613 to average $2494. Womblebank Cattle Co, Womblebank, Mitchell, sold Droughtmaster cross steers to 576c reaching $2514 to average $2514. G and J Bryant, Amarillo, Roma, sold Droughtmaster steers to 574c reaching $2493 to average $2469.

CA Warrian, Bonus, Injune, sold Charolais cross steers to 568c topping at $2666 to average $2553. T and K Blake, Sunnymead, Roma, sold Brahman steers to 558c reaching $2349 to average $2296.

Heifers under 220kg topped at 682c and averaged 655c, heifers 220-280kg topped at 720c and averaged 635c, heifers 280-350kg topped at 672c, averaging 566c, and heifers 350-450kg topped at 618c, averaging 531c.

Bill Dart, Springbok, Injune, sold Charolais cross heifers to 618c reaching $2176 to average $2057. Dart Past Co, Springbok, Injune, sold Charolais cross heifers to 618c reaching $2168 to average $1952. TJ and JA Sorensen, Westerdale, Injune, sold Charolais cross heifers to 616c reaching $2456 to average $2265.

CJ Melcer, Sorries, Roma, sold Charolais cross heifers to 597c topping at $2593 to average $2143. Ridgewood Cattle Co, Ridgewood, Taroom, sold Charbray heifers to 516c reaching $2250 to average $2060.

Cows 300-400kg reached 320c and averaged 242c, cows 400kg-500kg reached 450c and averaged 363c, and cows over 500kg topped at 400c, averaging 367c.

MC and KC Groat Family Trust, Castle Hill, Injune, sold Droughtmaster cows to 392c reaching $2430 to average $2354.


