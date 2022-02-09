Les Hotz leads North Burnett

New North Burnett Regional Council mayor Les Hotz. Picture: supplied

Former long-term council employee then councillor, Les Hotz is the new North Burnett Regional Council mayor.

Cr Hotz, who describes himself on his council page profile as a born-again Christian, was declared the winner of the mayoral by-election on February 2 after receiving 58 per cent of formal votes following the distribution of preferences.

The mayoral by-election was triggered by the shock resignation of Rachel Chambers, which took effect on December 11.



Cr Hotz was one of five candidates, including Melinda Jones, Susan Payne, Kevin Edwards and John Bowen. The latter received the next highest number of votes and forced the distribution of preferences to determine the outcome.

Cr Hotz was raised in Monto, where he still lives with wife Valma, and began his career in local government with the Monto Shire Council in 1967.



In the subsequent 47 years he held positions in accounting, rates, and timekeeping, culminating in a position as the Monto Shire CEO for 14 years between 1994 and 2008.

Following amalgamation, he served as the director of corporate services for the new North Burnett Regional Council, before leaving in 2014.

He was elected to represent division two for the council at the 2020 local government elections, and his declaration as mayor means there will be a by-election for the division two seat.

Cr Hotz said quality communications between his council and the community was paramount, along with an open, honest dialogue that provided accurate information.

He said he wanted the council team to "restore confidence in our community, so that our community knows that council is listening to their needs and supporting their businesses and local jobs where they can".



He listed maintaining infrastructure to an appropriate standard for all communities in the region as one of the council's first priorities.

Deputy mayor Robbie Radel was acting mayor until Cr Hotz was sworn in on February 3.

IN OTHER NEWS:



Want daily news highlights delivered to your inbox? Sign up to the Queensland Country Life newsletter below.

